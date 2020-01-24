Trump to Pro-Lifers: “Together, We Are the Voice of the Voiceless”

“We cannot know what our citizens yet unborn will achieve, the dreams they will imagine, the masterpieces they will create, the discoveries they will make,” said President Trump on Friday. “But we know this: Every life brings love into this world.”

A massive crowd gathered at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., today for the annual March for Life – and this year, the marchers drew special encouragement from a visit by President Donald Trump. Trump made an appearance last year via video, telling the excited crowd that “every life is worth protecting.” This year, though, he attended in person and expressed his conviction that the unborn deserve protection, becoming the first U.S. president in history to participate in the pro-life event.

Whatever one might think about President Trump and his policies, it would be difficult to argue that any president, either Democratic or Republican, has done more than Trump to protect the life of the unborn. On the day when pro-life Americans march in our nation’s capital, calling for the Supreme Court to reverse the catastrophic Roe v. Wade ruling, what follows is a listing of the pro-life accomplishments the President cited in Friday’s address:

Mexico City Policy. “From the first day in office, I’ve taken a historic action to support America’s families and to protect the unborn. And during my first week in office, I reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy.” — The reinstatement of this Bush-era policy is aimed at U.S. funding of abortions overseas. Trump expanded the policy to the new Protecting Life in Global Assistance Program, which ensures that none of the U.S.’s $8.8 billion overseas aid will fund abortion.

Title X Rules. “We issued a landmark pro-life rule to govern the use of Title X taxpayer funding.” — The new regulations ensure that Title X family planning projects are clearly separated from those that perform, promote or refer for abortion as a method of family planning. Trump has also protected the conscience rights of healthcare workers and organizations, ensuring that medical personnel who oppose abortion will not be forced to participate in the procedure.

Congress. “I notified Congress that I would veto any legislation that weakens pro-life policies or that encourages the destruction of human life.”

United Nations. “At the United Nations, I made clear that global bureaucrats have no business attacking the sovereignty of nations that protect innocent life.” — The State Department has also cut U.S. Taxpayer funding to the UNFPA, which has been complicit in China’s oppressive population control activities, including the one-child limitation policy and forced abortions. Trump has also called for removal of pro-abortion statements in UN documents, and has criticized the World Health Organization for supporting abortion.

Religious Liberty. “We have taken decisive action to protect the religious liberty ... Religious liberty has been under attack all over the world, and, frankly, very strongly attacked in our nation. You see it better than anyone. But we are stopping it, and we’re taking care of doctors, nurses, teachers, and groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor.” — The Obama administration’s HHS Mandate had required private employers and educational institutions to provide insurance coverage for contraceptives and abortifacient drugs. Under President Trump, the Departments of HHS, Treasury and Labor provided permanent, enforceable relief from the HHS mandate for religious objectors (such as the Little Sisters of the Poor) and moral objectors (including the Susan B. Anthony List).

Adoption. “We are preserving faith-based adoption.” — He also previously declared November 2017 National Adoption Month, stating in his remarks that “no child in America – born or unborn – is unwanted or unloved.”

Judicial Appointments. “To uphold our founding documents, we have confirmed 187 federal judges who apply the Constitution as written, including two phenomenal Supreme Court Justices: Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.” — In the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump pledged that if elected, he would nominate pro-life judges to the bench. He has kept that promise.

Colleges. “We are protecting pro-life students’ right to free speech on college campuses. And if universities want federal taxpayer dollars, then they must uphold your First Amendment right to speak your mind. And if they don’t, they pay a very big financial penalty, which they will not be willing to pay.” — In addition, the Department of HHS and the National Institutes of Health denied the renewal of a major contract with the University of California, San Francisco, funding research that used the body parts of aborted babies.

Late-Term Abortion. “Senate Democrats even blocked legislation that would give medical care to babies who survive attempted abortions. That’s why I’ve called on Congress ... to defend the dignity of life and to pass legislation prohibiting late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in their mother’s womb.” — He has also called on Congress to act to prohibit abortions of later-term babies who can feel pain.

Thank you, Mr. President, for standing in defense of the most innocent, the unborn Americans whose very lives are threatened by abortion. May God grant you success as you strive to make our government a government for all, even the smallest among us.