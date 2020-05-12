(Photo by Joseph Pronechen)

Virtual Fatima Pilgrimage Planned by Blue Army for May 13 Anniversary

While the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal will not host any pilgrims for this May’s 103rd anniversary, people can still celebrate though a two-part online “pilgrimage" from the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima and elsewhere.

It’s hard to believe that this year there will be no pilgrims allowed at the Fatima shrine in Portugal for the annual May 13 celebrations to mark the 103rd anniversary of the first appearance of Our Blessed Mother to the three Fatima children. Cardinal Antonio Marto announced the lockout caused by the pandemic.

But there, as well as other places, the celebration will go on via different media.

“Together in Spirit” is one online celebration that is hoping to draw many faithful. This virtual “pilgrimage” to Fatima is being presented and hosted by the World Apostolate of Fatima/USA and FATIMA the movie. Everyone can join this pilgrimage via the FATIMA Facebook page at 3 p.m. Eastern Time (12 noon Pacific Time) on the anniversary itself — Wednesday, May 13.

“In some ways, our current situation may create a larger surge of virtual visitors, surpassing the traditional way of pilgrimage to Fátima, Portugal,” said Dave Corollo, executive director of the World Apostolate of Fatima. “Heaven operates outside of space and time and has no limits.”

The event will take from the National Blue Army Shrine in Asbury, New Jersey.

In fact, the Shrine will start earlier on Wednesday, hosting a virtual MARY-THON OF PRAYER on this feast of Our Lady of Fatima, from 11:50 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Eastern Time), and invites pilgrims worldwide to participate on Facebook, BlueArmy.com or YouTube. This interactive day of prayer then will continue with the virtual pilgrimage of Fatima, Portugal, “Together in Spirit,” hosted by FATIMA the Movie on their Facebook page (as above).

The program starting 11:30 a.m. will begin with an opening prayer and remarks by Bishop James Checchio of the Diocese of Metuchen, New Jersey. Next there will be Fatima talks presented by Father Luke Mary Fletcher of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, and Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Perry of the Archdiocese of Chicago; the Rosary and Holy Mass, to include a May Crowning of the National Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima and a spiritual bouquet offered for the World Rosary 2020 initiative in union with the Shrine in Fatima, Portugal. See the full schedule.

Beginning for the early event you can submit prayer petitions to Facebook.com/OurLadysBlueArmy or service@bluearmy.com. During the program, phone lines will also be open at 908-689-1700 or 866-513-1917.

For the 3 p.m. time, Bob Berney, CEO of Picturehouse, which will be distributing the film, notes, “This beautiful short program, streamed over Facebook Premiere, gives viewers a unique way to experience the power of the story of Our Lady of Fatima, told through exclusive footage from our new film FATIMA.

Viewers will hear messages from Father Carlos Cabecinas, rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in Portugal, and from Carollo. Also in the plans during this virtual pilgrimage will be an homage to pilgrimages over the last 100 years.

Because this event will also include prayer petitions, Corollo encourages “everyone to join us and to share your petitions. Invite your family. Invite your friends. Tell someone who needs a message of peace, hope and love.”

You can submit prayers and intentions before, during, and after the event. According to organizers, they will be physically delivered to the Shrine of Fatima in Portugal as part of World Rosary 2020’s “spiritual bouquet” and offered to Our Lady by Father Cabecinhas in a ceremony on both May 13 and October 13.

Prayer petitions can be submitted at Facebook.com/moviefatima/ or Twitter.com/fatimamovie.

Also at the same time, at WorldRosary2020 which is spearheading a worldwide campaign for Rosaries for Our Blessed Mother featured in the Register to gather these prayers for a Global Spiritual Bouquet to be presented at Fatima, Portugal, in the Chapel of the Apparitions, by Father Cabecinhas in a solemn and beautiful ceremony this Wednesday May 13 and again on October 13,

The Children of the Eucharist, The International World Apostolate of Fatima and the Fatima Family Apostolate founded this WorldRosary2020 worldwide effort.

Join the virtual pilgrimage, “Together in Spirit,” at FATIMA Facebook page.