TODAY! Special Plenary Indulgence Via Pope’s Blessing

his afternoon, March 27, Pope Francis Will Give the papal “Urbi et Orbi” blessing via media that carries a plenary indulgence.

Unusual times call for unusual responses.

While the Holy Fathers give their “Urbi et Orbi” — to the city and to the word — blessing on Christmas and Easter, Pope Francis has decided to give this extraordinary formal blessing today from the Vatican via many media.

In light of the coronavirus situation, the blessing will carry with it a Plenary Indulgence for all who are present and watching on television, internet, or listening on the radio.

The blessing will take place during the broadcast beginning at

1pm ET, 12pm noon CT, 11am MT, 10am PT. EWTN will rebroadcast again later in the day.

The conditions:

We must be sorry for our sins.

We must prayer the prescribed prayers (an Our Father, Hail Mary, Glory Be are the usual prayers)

Promise to go to Confession and to receive Holy Communion as soon as it becomes possible.

These, of course, are always mandatory for any Plenary Indulgence. But because of the situation in several countries with churches not able to offer public Masses and some not offering Confession (while others have made provision to continue doing so under these extraordinary conditions), the promise to do so when it becomes possible is another help for everyone.

For the blessing, the pope said “we will listen to the word of God, raise our prayer (and) adore the Blessed Sacrament. At the end, I will give the benediction urbi et orbi, to which will be connected the possibility of receiving a plenary indulgence.”

Pope Francis added, “To the pandemic of the virus we want to respond with the universality of prayer, compassion and tenderness. Let’s stay united. Let us make those who are alone and tested feel our closeness,” as well as doctors, nurses, other healthcare workers and volunteers.

During this time plenary indulgences are constantly available as the Vatican has decreed. See Here’s How to Get the Vatican’s New Coronavirus Indulgences.