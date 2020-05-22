Joseph Pronechen is staff writer with the National Catholic Register since 2005 and before that a regular correspondent for the paper. His articles have appeared in a number of national publications including Columbia magazine, Soul, Faith and Family, Catholic Digest, and Marian Helper. His religion features have also appeared in Fairfield County Catholic and in major newspapers. He is the author of Fruits of Fatima — Century of Signs and Wonders. He holds a graduate degree and formerly taught English and courses in film study that he developed at a Catholic high school in Connecticut. Joseph and his wife Mary reside on the East Coast.
Blogs | May. 22, 2020
Have a Get-Back-to-Church Story to Share? The Register Wants to Hear from You…
These last two months for those awaiting ordination and for the entire Catholic populace have been like no other in recent times.
As in many places we’re starting to “Head back to Mass,” the Register would like to hear from you.
What are you are seeing? Have you been to Mass inside the church itself? In the parking lot? Or…?
What's it like now? Do you have interesting photos to share?
If you would like to have your story considered for a future Register article, please send us a note at NCRegisterFeedback@ewtn.com.
