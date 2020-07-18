(Pixabay/CC0)

Dig Into This New Mary Garden Contest

Have a Mary Garden? Interested in starting one? Then look up this brand now first annual Mary Garden contest that just launched.

The Museum of Family Prayer dedicated Venerable Patrick Peyton has announced the First Annual Mary Garden Contest as a unique way to help families pray and work together right at home.

They’re looking for you to plant your entries in the “Enter” box and have a chance to win prizes.

Because the museum in North Easton, Massachusetts is closed for the moment, Holy Cross Family Ministries was looking for a way to bring their mission to families in this time of spiritual need. Voila! They thought a Mary Garden is a great way to share faith in a fun and easy way for the entire family, especially as the family continues to watch it grow and take care of it together.

“I am really happy we are doing this!” said Holy Cross Father James Phalan, the national director of Family Rosary. “It’s vital that we find peace and live contemplating God’s beauty now.”

He explained, “Mary Gardens are a devotion born in medieval times: enclosed gardens with an image of Blessed Virgin in the middle, surrounded by all sorts of flowers and herbs that carry her name. You may not realize that there are literally hundreds of plants named after Our Lady in some way.”

Family togetherness was one of Father Patrick Peyton’s major goals. Naturally, it carries over through Holy Cross Family Ministries (HCFM).

“Our family is one of our greatest gifts from God,” Father Phalen emphasized. “Why not pray together in a garden? Give it a try,” said Father Phalan. If it sounds uncomfortable, “you’ll be surprised how quickly it becomes comfortable. Or, maybe you pray all the time? Head over to your Mary Garden the next time you need to pray. Whatever your situation, we have prayers to make it special.”

The contest is open to all types of gardens —large ones, small ones; colorful or monotone; pots or plots — any and all that will touch your heart will touch theirs and the museum’s viewers.

“Inspire us with your beautiful works of art,” the sponsors said. “Share your newly finished Marian Garden or your long-time Mary Garden and that beauty with others. The contest is designed to encourage families to build their garden, enjoy it as a special place for the family to pray.”

Now some details. First about the gifts, then the how-to’s.

The Museum of Family Prayer will award the top 10 Mary Gardens based on overall look, design, usage of flowers and love for Our Lady.

Second through tenth place winners will receive a $25 monetary gift card and Margaret Rose Realy’s book, A Garden of Visible Prayer: Creating a Personal Sacred Space One Step at a Time. First place winner will receive a signed copy of the book plus a $50 monetary gift card.

Because the contest was just announced, and entries have to be by August 5, this year the entries will most likely be the Mary Gardens that are already planted and growing, either news ones started this year or those which have been around for several years.

But since this is the first annual Mary Garden contest, many families, and members of families, can get ideas and loads of inspiration to plan and start their own Mary Gardens from fall to early spring and be ready for the second annual Mary Garden contest. Even more importantly, there should be the inspiration to make this a family project whether you enter or not to honor Mary, and bring the family together for fun and prayer.

Remember, enter the contest between now and August 5, 2020. Winners will be announced Aug. 15, 2020.

Prayer resources and directions are all on the Museum website: www.MuseumOfFamilyPrayer.org. Just click the “MARY GARDEN” tab at the top left of the homepage. There you will find simple directions to send a photo of your Mary Garden, plus some inspiring links on how to plant a Mary Garden — and more.

“Getting in touch with beauty and peace, that’s what the Mary Gardens are all about,” said Father Phalen. “Do Something beautiful for God.”