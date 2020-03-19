(World Apostolate of Fatima/Blue Army)

Join the Worldwide Campaign to Pray 5 Million Rosaries

With the foundations of family and society cracking and crumbling, it’s time to bring a multitude of prayers to Our Lady of Fatima for her promised help.

Do you want to do your part in protecting families, upholding the sanctity and dignity of all human lives and obtaining quickly the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary? If you look around at the mess culture, society and the world are in, you certainly do.

This is especially not a time to throw up our hands, or toss in that proverbial towel, or wave a white flag. One way right from our own home, room, chapel or church is to join the 5 Million Rosaries campaign of World Rosary at bluearmy.com/WorldRosary2020. The specific aim is that threefold goal of protecting families, upholding the sanctity and dignity of all human lives and securing the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

“We are living in times of great suffering where many have lost hope,” stresses Marian Father Chris Alar. “Evil abounds and families are struggling. But this is not the time to give up!”

Father Alar, of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception and director of the Association of Marian Helpers, sends this clarion call for the spiritual bouquet, urging Catholics to commit to praying five million Rosaries.

We have to remind ourselves that we’re the Church Militant here on earth and we need to do our part. The prayer army we’ll be joining is being assembled with Catholics around the world to gather these prayers for a Global Spiritual Bouquet to be presented at Fatima, Portugal, in the Chapel of the Apparitions.

Father Carlos Cabecinhas, rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of the Rosary there, is already on board and will present the bouquet in a solemn and beautiful ceremony on two days — May 13 and October 13, 2020 — anniversaries of the first and the final apparitions of Our Lady of the Rosary at Fatima in 1917.

In a video message Father Alar reminds us of Mary’s promise made at Fatima: In the end my Immaculate Heart will triumph.”

“This is not the time to give up,” Father Alar stresses. “Our Lady of Fatima promised that if we pray the Rosary every day and make sacrifices she will intervene in history. In this year of 2020 we are sending a clarion call for 5 million Rosaries.”

He encourages and invites people worldwide to join in — “clergy, schools, parishes, families, Catholic journalists, organization and youth groups throughout the world, and don’t forget the children. Everyone is invited to visit, to submit (their) gift of ongoing prayers to our Lady of Fatima’s Immaculate Heart.”

Father Alar emphasizes that Father Cabecinhas has asked this initiative to be promoted with all means “inviting the faithful to participate in this unprecedented event.” He will offer and place all the prayers “at the feet of Our Lady of Fatima in the Chapel of the Apparitions…in a beautiful ceremony on those (anniversary) days.”

“Remember,” he again reminds, “as we were told at Fatima, pray the Rosary every day in honor Our Lady of the Rosary because only she can help you.”

David Carollo of the World Apostolate of Fatima USA/Our Lady’s Blue Army calls all to give great energy to this initiative and fervently work to bring down the grace of God through the intercession of His heavenly mother. Through this campaign we can change the world.

Prof. Américo López encourages all Spanish-speaking Fatima devotees “to pray for mercy and in reparation for the offenses committed against the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary.” Again, another Fatima request.

Connie Schneider, president of Children of the Eucharist in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, which will be participating, echoes Father Alar. She says in a statement, “In hope, let us follow the request of Our Lady to ‘continue to pray the Rosary every day because only she can help us.’”

To join in this major campaign and make sure of the triumph simply add your Rosaries, Chaplets of Divine Mercy, morning offerings, sacrifices, Sacrifices of the Mass, Holy Hours of Reparation to Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, Holy Hours of Reparation to the Hearts of Jesus and Mary to reach the goal of his Spiritual Bouquet for Our Lady of Fatima.

Go to www.BlueArmy.com/WorldRosary2020 for more information and to sign up!