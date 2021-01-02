17 New Year’s Resolutions from Jonathan Swift

In 1699, at the age of 32, the famous writer compiled 17 personal resolutions in a list he called, “When I come to be old.”

You remember Jonathan Swift from your high school English class: He penned Gulliver’s Travels and that classic satirical essay A Modest Proposal, in which he suggested that the poor should sell their children as food for the rich — thereby at once eliminating two social problems: hunger, and children living in economic hardship.

The Anglo-Irish satirist, essayist, poet and cleric who served as Dean of Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral wrote prolifically. In A Tale of a Tub, which he wrote in 1699 at the age of 32, Swift compiled a list of 17 Resolutions, or aspirations for his future, which he titled, “When I come to be old.” His list focused on admirable traits he hoped to acquire or strengthen: wisdom, humility, patience and justice. His spelling is odd, to be sure, but most of his resolutions are admirable. Only one resolution, “Not to be fond of Children,” caused me to raise my eyebrows.

Maybe this will give you some good ideas as you consider your resolutions for 2021. Happy New Year!

* * * * * * *

When I come to be old. 1699.