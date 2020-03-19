Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (1617-1682), “St. Joseph and the Child Jesus”

How to Make a Consecration to St. Joseph

Father Donald H. Calloway’s Consecration to Saint Joseph is a gift to St. Joseph — and to us.

Several weeks ago at Sunday Mass, as I was going through some fatherly difficulty, I asked Saint Joseph for his intercession. As a Catholic husband of 27 years of marriage and a father of nine children, I have developed a strong devotion to Saint Joseph. In all my prayers, works, joys, sufferings, failings, and successes, I figure that Saint Joseph is one man who really understands my life. When I returned home from Mass that afternoon, Lisa brought me a package that had just come in the mail: it was a copy of Consecration to Saint Joseph that its author Father Donald H. Calloway, had been gracious enough to send me.

I don’t think I’ve ever used this blog space to review a book, but this book is so exceptional—and so exceptionally necessary—that I’m delighted to let you know about it.

As the title suggests, the book is focused on helping Catholics make a consecration to St. Joseph. To that end, the book is divided into three parts.

The first part is a “33-Day Preparation” for the Consecration to Saint Joseph which includes an impressive number of fascinating quotes by the popes and saints about the foster father of Jesus. Father Calloway quotes St. Francis de Sales who writes, “Nothing will be refused him [St. Joseph], neither by Our Lady nor by his glorious Son.” Each of the writings for these 33 days serves as a reminder of the role that Saint Joseph has played in salvific history as well as contends why St. Joseph should be at the center of Catholic family life and the domestic Church.

The second part is “The Wonders of Our Spiritual Father,” which provides a biographical sketch of Saint Joseph as well as some considerations and insights into his wondrous life. For instance, Father Calloway illustrates that—although Saint Joseph is often portrayed as a very old man—Saint Joseph was likely a young man when considering his actions recorded in Scripture. He quotes Mother Angelica’s observation that “old men don’t walk to Egypt.”

The third part consists of prayers to St. Joseph, including several prayers of Consecration to Saint Joseph by Father Calloway and several saints including Saint Alphonsus Liguori.

The end of the book also includes some beautiful artwork of Saint Joseph that was commissioned by Father Calloway himself.

Lest they are worried about the formality of such a thing, Catholics should not be intimidated by the idea of consecration to Saint Joseph; it simply consists of readings and prayers. But they might discover that a conversion of heart accompanies the mere words. Moreover, as Father Calloway points out, one need not undertake the full Consecration process to gain some benefit from the book—although consecration is the intended goal.

As a Catholic husband and father, I would like to thank Father Calloway for writing such a book. In an age that sees men running away from their vocations, it is time for men to run into the arms of Saint Joseph for his spiritual protection. In so many ways, Saint Joseph is the antidote for our modern age that has forgotten and rejected the wonderful goods of marriage and family. In an age so desperate for leadership at all levels—including fatherly leadership—Saint Joseph can light the way. As Father Calloway puts it:

﻿First, we need the spiritual fatherhood of St. Joseph to help us protect marriage and the family. Marriage and the family have always been under attack, but in modern times, the threats have reached extraordinary heights. Many people no longer know what it means to be a man or a woman, let alone what constitutes a marriage and a family. Many countries even claim to have redefined marriage and the family. There is great confusion on these matters, greater confusion than in any previous era of human history… To combat and overcome Satan’s deceptions, the Church needs St. Joseph. His example and protection are the only way out of the confusing mess we are in. Who else can we turn to who can help us understand what marriage and the family are all about if not to the Head of the Holy Family and the Terror of Demons?

I think you will discover, as I discovered that Sunday afternoon a few weeks ago, that this book is the answer to a prayer. And it is with joy that today, on the Solemnity of Saint Joseph, I am able to recommend this to you.

Saint Joseph, pray for us.