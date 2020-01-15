Brother Ray Morris (L) and Brother Logan Murray.

Two to Take Perpetual Vows With the Brotherhood of Hope

Founded in 1980 in Newark, New Jersey, the Brotherhood of Hope evangelize on secular college campuses throughout the U.S.

The Brotherhood of Hope (www.brotherhoodofhope.org), a Catholic community of brothers spreading the Gospel on five college campuses in four states, will have two members profess perpetual vows of poverty, chastity and obedience in 2020: Brother Ray Morris (serving at the Catholic Student Union at Florida State University) and Brother Logan Murray (Catholic Center, Northeastern University). Both have served as campus ministers for the past five years while going through the Brotherhood’s formation process as temporarily vowed brothers.

“The charity, unity and loyalty we have in the Brotherhood of Hope is very encouraging to experience among a group of men,” said Brother Ken Apuzzo, General Superior of the Brotherhood of Hope. “We are truly blessed to enjoy growth in our 40th anniversary year as Brothers Ray and Logan dedicate their lives to inspire the next generation to renew the Church.”

Founded in 1980 in Newark, New Jersey, the Brotherhood of Hope has 18 perpetually professed brothers and two dozen men in formation; Brothers Ray and Logan’s taking of perpetual vows will bring the number of perpetually professed brothers to 20. The community is based in Boston and is under the supervision of Cardinal Sean O’Malley. Their primary mission is evangelization on secular college campuses. They are currently active at Northeastern University (Boston), Rutgers University (New Brunswick, New Jersey), Florida State University (Tallahassee, Florida), University of Central Florida (Orlando, Florida) and University of Minnesota (Minneapolis).

The charism of the Brotherhood is the All-Sufficiency of Christ [2 Corinthians 12:9], which is expressed through the life and mission of each brother. The Brotherhood’s formation process takes at least seven years. The novitiate year is the most intensive component and the only period of full-time formation. Brothers typically profess temporary vows for five years before professing perpetual vows. They also serve in the Brotherhood’s campus ministries during this period of formation.

The Brotherhood will celebrate its 40th anniversary all year long.