Jeanette De Melo is the editor in chief for the Register. She recently became co-host to Register Radio along with Thom Price and Dan Burke. Before joining the Register staff in 2012, she served as the Archdiocese of Denver’s communications director, spokeswoman and general manager of the Denver Catholic Register, El Pueblo Católico, and the archdiocesan website. Prior to this position, she was the associate communications director for the Archdiocese of New Orleans, where in addition to managing media relations, she co-produced a weekly archdiocesan television program.
Blogs | Mar. 27, 2020
How Christ Makes Himself Present to the City and to the World
“And behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age.” (Matthew 28:20)
Communal prayer has taken a completely different form in the face of the reality of the novel coronavirus. We no longer can go to Mass. Many of us can’t even go into a church. But still we pray.
As I’ve participated in prayer through virtual reality — especially today, when I took part in the Pope’s profound Urbi et Orbi blessing from afar — many questions have come to my mind about the efficacy of what I’m doing, and of how I’m praying in this new reality.
Joining me to help answer my questions is my favorite liturgy expert, Christopher Carstens. Chris is Director of the Office for Sacred Worship in the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin. He’s also editor of the Adoremus Bulletin and author of A Devotional Journey into the Mass and A Devotional Journey into the Easter Mystery.
To download the audio, right-click on the play button and select ‘Save/Download Audio As...’
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.