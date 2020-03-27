Communal prayer has taken a completely different form in the face of the reality of the novel coronavirus. We no longer can go to Mass. Many of us can’t even go into a church.  But still we pray. 
 
As I’ve participated in prayer through virtual reality — especially today, when I took part in the Pope’s profound Urbi et Orbi blessing from afar — many questions have come to my mind about the efficacy of what I’m doing, and of how I’m praying in this new reality.
 
Joining me to help answer my questions is my favorite liturgy expert, Christopher Carstens. Chris is Director of the Office for Sacred Worship in the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin. He’s also editor of the Adoremus Bulletin and author of A Devotional Journey into the Mass and A Devotional Journey into the Easter Mystery.