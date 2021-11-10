Support the register

It Is Time, Five Things Children of Divorce Want the Church to Know, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

It Is Time! – Sister Christina Neumann at Catholic Stand +1

Five Things Children Of Divorce Want The Church To Know – Bethany Meola at Catholic Link +1

Why ‘Leaf By Niggle’ is Tolkien’s Hidden Catholic Treasure – Matt Chicoine at Voyage Comics & Publishing

Five Ways to Let Your Parish Priests Know You Appreciate Them – Christina M. Sorrentino at Catholic365.com

Divine Worship Mass of Our Lady of Walsingham Church in New York City – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

The Larger Context of the Gödel-Scott Proof of the Necessary Existence of God – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

Is the Eucharist Failing Catholics? – Edward J. Barr, J.D., at Roma Locuta Est

The New Anti-Catholic Bigotry – Casey Chalk at Crisis Magazine

Can Water Self-Identify as Dry? The Blessed and Glorious Truth of Truisms – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

“Sacrilege”: Parish Hosts Fashion Show in Puerto Rico Church, Sparking Outrage – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

The Critical Race Theory Enters Canonization Process – David Gray at DavidLGray.INFO

Of Course Churches Are Burning – Catholic Stand

Cardinal Cupich Faces Clash of Ideas and Reality Over Traditionis Custodes – J.D. Flynn at The Pillar

The Casaroli Myth – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

