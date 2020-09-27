Support the register

It Is High-Time to Ditch The “Hippie Jesus” Image, The Prince Of This World, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Roman Catholic Man)
Tito Edwards Blogs

It’s High-Time to Ditch the “Hippie Jesus” Image – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

The Prince of This World – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand +1

The Irreplaceable Role Grandparents Play in the Lives of Their Grandchildren – Aleteia

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

How Incense at Mass Can Reduce Airborne Diseases – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Advice to Rookie Fundraisers – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

The Other Modern Ciborium of the Basilica of Our Lady of Licheń – Shawn R. Tribe Liturgical Arts Journal

America in the Eighth Circle – Ben Rienhard at Crisis Magazine

The Return of the Knee High Boot (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

Home of the Extraordinary Form in Paris: Church of Saint-Eugène-Sainte-Cécile – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

A Modern-Day Cadaver Synod – Calum Anderson at Crisis Magazine

Book Review: New “Red Book” for Use at the Traditional Latin Mass? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Thy Kingdom Come: Off the Shelf with Father Jeffrey Kirby – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Rare Shakespeare Edition Found in Scots College Seminary – Thomas Caddick at Catholic Herald

Has Covid Caused Us to Become Complacent in Our Faith? – Nicholas Lee at Ignitum Today

Baltimore’s Italian Americans Plans New Statue to Honour Columbus – Tim Swift at Catholic Herald

