Isn’t the Church Sexist?

Sacraments are gifts we receive from God, not things we make ourselves. And we follow him.

Mass
Mass (photo: David Mark / Pixabay / CC0)
“There are not over a hundred people in the United States who hate the Catholic Church. There are millions, however, who hate what they wrongly believe to be the Catholic Church — which is, of course, quite a different thing.” —Venerable Fulton J. Sheen

Many wrongly think the absence of women priests is because of sexism. While it’s possible to find sexism in the Church — as in any organization in history — that’s not the reason, unless we think our Lord was sexist! Which he clearly wasn't.

In this video, I offer my best guess as to why Jesus chose only men for the priesthood. Though at the end of the day, my guess doesn't matter. Sacraments are gifts we receive from God, NOT things we make ourselves. And we follow him.

Chris Stefanick

Chris Stefanick Chris Stefanick is a husband and father, an internationally-acclaimed author and speaker, and the founder and president of RealLifeCatholic.com.

