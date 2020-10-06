Support the register

Is Carlo Acutis Body Incorrupt, Hedonism Is More Than You Think, The Francis Option, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Carlo Acutis
Carlo Acutis (photo: CNA/EWTN News)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Is Carlo Acutis Body Incorrupt? – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia +1

What Is Hedonism? More Than You Think – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

Confessions of a Former Prolapsed Catholic – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph +1

How Counterfeit Churches Devalue Christianity: Part II – Nat Guyear at Catholic Stand

Four Things Your Guardian Angel Does For You – Joseph I. Elizondo at Catholic Exchange

The Theology of the Body – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

The True Meaning of Vatican II – Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Living the Obstacles of Being a Catholic – Daniel Mark at Catholic Stand

Five Books About Angels Catholics Should Read – Catholic Link

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Why Do Catholics Venerate Mary? A Comprehensive Overview – Rachel Hamilton at Clarifying Catholicism

The Francis Option – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

The Thinness of the New Atheism – Theodore Dalrymple at The Catholic Thing

Science, Starlight, & the Age of the Universe (Creationism, Creation Science) – Jimmy Akin at JimmyAkin.com

Supreme Court Rulings Already Impacting Catholic Schools – Patrick Reilly at Newman Society

Black or White? Two Design Ideas – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Choosing Color: Should We Reject Modern Chemically-Created Pigments? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Zoom Dialog with a Protestant Pastor about Baptism & being Born Again – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

