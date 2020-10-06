Is Carlo Acutis Body Incorrupt, Hedonism Is More Than You Think, The Francis Option, and More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Is Carlo Acutis Body Incorrupt? – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia +1

What Is Hedonism? More Than You Think – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

Confessions of a Former Prolapsed Catholic – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph +1

How Counterfeit Churches Devalue Christianity: Part II – Nat Guyear at Catholic Stand

Four Things Your Guardian Angel Does For You – Joseph I. Elizondo at Catholic Exchange

The Theology of the Body – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

The True Meaning of Vatican II – Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap., at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Living the Obstacles of Being a Catholic – Daniel Mark at Catholic Stand

Five Books About Angels Catholics Should Read – Catholic Link

Why Do Catholics Venerate Mary? A Comprehensive Overview – Rachel Hamilton at Clarifying Catholicism

The Francis Option – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

The Thinness of the New Atheism – Theodore Dalrymple at The Catholic Thing

Science, Starlight, & the Age of the Universe (Creationism, Creation Science) – Jimmy Akin at JimmyAkin.com

Supreme Court Rulings Already Impacting Catholic Schools – Patrick Reilly at Newman Society

Black or White? Two Design Ideas – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Choosing Color: Should We Reject Modern Chemically-Created Pigments? – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement

Zoom Dialog with a Protestant Pastor about Baptism & being Born Again – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith