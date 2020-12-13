Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

I Love the Rose Candle! The Significance of Gaudete Sunday

Gaudete in Domino semper: iterum dico, gaudete!

(photo: GLady / Pixabay)
Kathy Schiffer Blogs

How often a good idea finds expression in the rich liturgy and tradition of the Church!

Gaudete Sunday is a case in point. The word gaudete (pronounced gow-deh-tay) — Latin for “rejoice” — is actually the first word of the introit (entrance antiphon) of the Mass for the day. And rejoice, we do!

But first, about Advent: The word means “coming” or “arrival,” and during the four weeks of Advent, we prepare our hearts for the coming of the Christ Child at Christmas. The air is rife with expectation, anticipation, longing. Readings at Mass during the weeks of Advent focus on this coming as a babe in Bethlehem, but also on the parousia, the Second Coming of Christ at the end of time.

With all this emphasis on “preparing,” we try to be holier, more ready. Advent is a penitential season, and so the color of vestments during that time is purple, the color of royalty (for the coming King) and of penitence.

On Gaudete Sunday, though, we cast aside our penitential garment. Music is joyful and the organ, which may have been silenced during the first weeks of Advent, may be used. The priest wears rose-colored vestments, if they are available (although since they can be worn only twice during the year, on Gaudete Sunday and on Laetare Sunday in Lent, many parishes skip this expenditure). We light the third candle, the rose-colored candle, and rejoice at the nearness of Christ.

*   *   *   *   *   *   *

The desert and the parched land will exult; the steppe will rejoice and bloom. They will bloom with abundant flowers, and rejoice with joyful song. The glory of Lebanon will be given to them, the splendor of Carmel and Sharon; They will see the glory of the LORD, the splendor of our God.

Strengthen the hands that are feeble, make firm the knees that are weak,

Say to those whose hearts are frightened: Be strong, fear not! Here is your God, he comes with vindication; With divine recompense he comes to save you.

Then will the eyes of the blind be opened, the ears of the deaf be cleared;

Then will the lame leap like a stag, then the tongue of the dumb will sing. Streams will burst forth in the desert, and rivers in the steppe.

Those whom the LORD has ransomed will return and enter Zion singing, crowned with everlasting joy; They will meet with joy and gladness, sorrow and mourning will flee.

—Isaiah 35

Kathy Schiffer

Kathy Schiffer Kathy Schiffer is a Catholic blogger. In addition to her blog Seasons of Grace, her articles have appeared in the National Catholic Register, Aleteia, Zenit, the Michigan Catholic, Legatus Magazine, and other Catholic publications. She’s worked for Catholic and other Christian ministries since 1988, as radio producer, director of special events and media relations coordinator. Kathy and her husband, Deacon Jerry Schiffer, have three adult children.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up