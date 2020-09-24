I Had A Glimpse Of Heaven Standing At My Mother-In-Law’s Death Bed, The Flying Monk, And More!
I had a Glimpse of Heaven Standing at My Mother-in-Law's Death Bed – Katie Pyles at Aleteia +1
The Flying Monk? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1
A Monastic Profession in France – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
Should Catholic Businesses Close for Solemnities? Example. . . – Terry Rumore at Sword & Spade via Those Catholic Men
A Pontifical Set of Elegant Vestments from Pluriarte – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Fathers, Fight for Milk – Tyler Blanski at The Catholic Gentleman
On Critics & Bullies – Robert P. George, Ph.D., at Mercatornet
The Vaccine Dilemma – Colin Donovan at Catholic Answers Magazine
Learning to Speak Catholic with an Accent – Michael Daniel at The Catholic Weekly
The Church of Woke: A Parody of Faith – F.A. Grabowski at Crisis Magazine
It’s Been a Time of Renewal: Parishes See the Faithful Return Slowly, Cautiously – Michelle Martin at Our Sunday Visitor
Racism & Three Saints to Combat It – Abigail C.R. Gripshover at Catholic Stand
Did You Know? Saying ‘God Bless You’ After a Sneeze Originated During a Pandemic – Billy Ryan at uCatholic
Have Pity on Me – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today
Why Typology Matters – J.P. Nunez at Catholic365
Ruth: A Biblical Role Model For Women – Laurika Nxumalo at Catholic Stand
Oxburgh Hall: The Ups & Downs of a Recusant Catholic Family – Thomas Caddick at Catholic Herald
