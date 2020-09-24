Support the register

I Had A Glimpse Of Heaven Standing At My Mother-In-Law’s Death Bed, The Flying Monk, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Free Photos / Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

I had a Glimpse of Heaven Standing at My Mother-in-Law's Death Bed – Katie Pyles at Aleteia +1

The Flying Monk? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker +1

A Monastic Profession in France – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Should Catholic Businesses Close for Solemnities? Example. . . – Terry Rumore at Sword & Spade via Those Catholic Men

A Pontifical Set of Elegant Vestments from Pluriarte – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Fathers, Fight for Milk – Tyler Blanski at The Catholic Gentleman

On Critics & Bullies – Robert P. George, Ph.D., at Mercatornet

The Vaccine Dilemma – Colin Donovan at Catholic Answers Magazine

Learning to Speak Catholic with an Accent – Michael Daniel at The Catholic Weekly

The Church of Woke: A Parody of Faith – F.A. Grabowski at Crisis Magazine

It’s Been a Time of Renewal: Parishes See the Faithful Return Slowly, Cautiously – Michelle Martin at Our Sunday Visitor

Racism & Three Saints to Combat It – Abigail C.R. Gripshover at Catholic Stand

Did You Know? Saying ‘God Bless You’ After a Sneeze Originated During a Pandemic – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Have Pity on Me – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

Why Typology Matters – J.P. Nunez at Catholic365

Ruth: A Biblical Role Model For Women – Laurika Nxumalo at Catholic Stand

Oxburgh Hall: The Ups & Downs of a Recusant Catholic Family – Thomas Caddick at Catholic Herald

