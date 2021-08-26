Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

I Can’t Do It, The 2021 Summer Reading List By George Weigel, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Photo by congerdesign from Pixabay
Photo by congerdesign from Pixabay (photo: Tito Edwards / by congerdesign from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

I Can’t Do It – Father Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

The 2021 Summer Reading List – George Weigel at The Catholic World Report +1

Wow! $22 Million on Church on Daniel Island, South Carolina – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Bishop Grandisson & His Heretic – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

9 Incredible Facts About The Rosary – Becky Roach at Catholic-Link

Read the Introduction to My New Book – Father Dwight Longenecker

Motu Proprio Fatigue – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Postmodernism, Relativism Shattered: Gödel’s Incompleteness Theorems – Andrew Cavallo at Ignitum Today

Beware of the Push to Mandate Vax – Robert G. Marshall at CatholicCulture.org

Purgatory Explained By Saints’ Quotes – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

How the USCCB Gets Its Money – & Where It Goes – Brendan Hodge at The Pillar

On the Power of Demons – Ambrose Rucker at Clarifying Catholicism

Why Latin Matters – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

Is Coming Into Being an Act of Creation? – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand

Communion for Openly-Lesbian Chicago Mayor;  – The Devil is in the Details – Fr. Z’s Blog

Roman Rumors: A Resignation & a Document on Status of Popes Emeritus? – Joan Lewis at Joan's Rome

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up