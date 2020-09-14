How Mother Teresa Hushed Demonic Howls From Dictators Tomb, People God Places in Your Path And More!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
How Saint Mother Teresa Silenced the Demonic Howls from an Atheist Dictator’s Tomb – Alessandra Nucci at The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report +1
The People God Places in Your Path – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand +1
500+ Ethiopians Christians Murdered in Door-to-Door Attacks Since June – Aleteia
My Guardian Angel – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today
Catholic Faith & The 12 Steps: A Parable from Molecular Biology – Robert Kurland, Ph.D., at Calix Society
Upcoming: Anthony Esolen on Music & Catholicism – Richard Chonak at Chant Café
Love My Enemies: What Do You Mean Lord? – Peter Darcy at Catholic Stand
Women Priests & Deacons? Explaining the Male Only Clergy – Beau Cuasay, Will Deatherage, Kathrine Hugo, Nick Jones, & Mark Florig at larifying Catholicism
Fr. Anthony Cekada, R.I.P. – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
The “Cuties” Project, Lowering Age of Consent is the Ultimate Prize, Wherein Fr. Z Rants – Fr. Z’s Blog
Understanding the Council of Jerusalem (The Book of the Acts of the Apostles Chapter 15) – D.D. Emmons at Our Sunday Visitor
