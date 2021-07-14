“God comes to me in the Eucharist,” said Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, “and I go to him in the poor.”

How is Mass like a food truck, and how do you get more out of it?

Some people approach Mass as if it’s fine dining, and they leave Mass, driving home with their kids, rating the experience — “The homily was a little stale, the music was a little spicy...”

You are absolutely missing the point. Mass is not like fine dining — it’s more like a food truck.

Now, insofar as Mass is absolutely sacred, it’s nothing like a food truck. But insofar as it’s God pulling up into your life to fuel you to get back to work, it’s exactly like a food truck.

This is not just so you rate the experience, and God hasn’t just given you all his grace and power just so you’d enjoy it. He’s giving you all this to send you into the world.

In fact, the whole Mass takes its name from the last words of the Mass in Latin — Ite, Missa Est. Missa means “sent,” and it sounds like “mission” for a reason — it’s the word the Roman commander would use when sending his army on a mission.

Two-thirds of God’s name is Go — he’s fueling you up to send you.

Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati used to receive Our Lord in Holy Communion every day, and then he’d go and serve the poor

You want to get more out of Mass? Ask God when you’re at Mass, “Lord, who are you sending me to?” Because when you make it not about you, you get more out of it. Isn’t it funny how that works?