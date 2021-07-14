Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

How Is Mass Like a Food Truck?

“God comes to me in the Eucharist,” said Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, “and I go to him in the poor.”

Food Truck
Food Truck (photo: Artem_Dmitriev / Pixabay/CC0)
Chris Stefanick Blogs

How is Mass like a food truck, and how do you get more out of it?

Some people approach Mass as if it’s fine dining, and they leave Mass, driving home with their kids, rating the experience — “The homily was a little stale, the music was a little spicy...”

You are absolutely missing the point. Mass is not like fine dining — it’s more like a food truck.

Now, insofar as Mass is absolutely sacred, it’s nothing like a food truck. But insofar as it’s God pulling up into your life to fuel you to get back to work, it’s exactly like a food truck.

This is not just so you rate the experience, and God hasn’t just given you all his grace and power just so you’d enjoy it. He’s giving you all this to send you into the world.

In fact, the whole Mass takes its name from the last words of the Mass in Latin — Ite, Missa Est. Missa means “sent,” and it sounds like “mission” for a reason — it’s the word the Roman commander would use when sending his army on a mission.

Two-thirds of God’s name is Go — he’s fueling you up to send you.

Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati used to receive Our Lord in Holy Communion every day, and then he’d go and serve the poor

He said, “God comes to me in the Eucharist, and I go to him in the poor.”

You want to get more out of Mass? Ask God when you’re at Mass, “Lord, who are you sending me to?” Because when you make it not about you, you get more out of it. Isn’t it funny how that works?

Chris Stefanick

Chris Stefanick Chris Stefanick is a husband and father, an internationally-acclaimed author and speaker, and the founder and president of RealLifeCatholic.com.

Bl. Pier Giorgio Frassati.

Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati’s 120th Birthday Marked with Rosary for Chastity

The associations wrote that they chose chastity as the intention of the rosary because 100 years ago, Bl. Pier Giorgio joined the Confraternity of the Angelic Warfare (the “Angelic Militia”) whose aim “was to provide support in the virtue of chastity, under the patronage of St. Thomas Aquinas and the Blessed Virgin Mary.”

Hannah Brockhaus World

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up