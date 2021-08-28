Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Hard Sayings, When You Meet That Special Someone, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Books Photo
Books Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by congerdesign from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Hard Sayings – Father Paul D. Scalia at The Catholic Thing +1

When You Meet That Special Someone... – Father Dwight Longenecker +1

Wow, Cool Renovation – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Catholic Stories of Faith & Hope – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

Ítalo Ferreira, Gold Medalist in Surfing in Tokyo, Prayed Every Day at 3 a.m. – Magnús Sannleikur at Aleteia

Most Precious Gift – The Eucharist – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

The Real and Present Danger of Volunteers – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Grandma Won’t Die from Alzheimer’s ... Unless We Kill Her – Rick Becker at God-Haunted Lunatic

Modest Activewear: All Butter, Zero Calories (Catholic Mode Blog)– Meghan Ashley Styling

McCarrick’s First Court Date is Next Week, Here’s What to Expect – The Pillar

Heresy? Call an Exterminatrix – Rachel Hoover at Crisis Magazine

How a Woman’s Fertility Health Affects Her Overall Health – Lynne Anderson at The Catholic Weekly

Another Of Life’s Trials & Tribulations – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

The Basilica of St. Apollinaris in Classe: Ancient Christian Sarcophagi – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Opinion: Mask Mandates, Sic et Non – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky at The Catholic World Report

Exorcist Diary: The 70/30 Rule in an Exorcism – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at St. Michael Center Blog

Talk about Optics – Fr. Z’s Blog

Don’t Underestimate the Occult: Prepare for Battle, Slaying Dragons is the Resource – Charles D. Fraune at Slaying Dragons Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Josh Holdenreid

Navigating the Legal Landscape with Josh Holdenreid (Episode 5)

The cultural and legal landscape of the United States is rapidly shifting. Where can Catholics go for a practical guide to navigating the public square while protecting themselves from unnecessary battles with the law and media? On this episode, Josh Holdenreid, vice president and executive director of the Napa Legal Institute, joins the Conscience Project’s Andrea Piccioti-Bayer, and the Register’s Joan Desmond, to discuss how Catholics and other religious groups can avoid, legal problems while staying true to their mission of service.

Andrea Picciotti-Bayer Video

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up