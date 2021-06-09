Grooming Preschoolers? This Shocking Video Makes Clear: It’s Time to Pick a Side

There is no straddling, no neutrality, no standing still. You must pick a side. There is nothing else now. Pick a side.

This article originally appeared at LeilaMiller.net and is reprinted with permission.

For many years, I have heard and seen snippets of children’s videos, books and school curricula that intend to indoctrinate even the smallest children into acceptance and celebration of the LGBTQ ideology, to normalize grave sin and acclimate little ones to incredible deviations from the moral law and our Catholic faith.

When I see this grooming of children, I feel the rage bubbling up, so I usually turn away, knowing that these are some of the deepest offenses that can be committed against Our Lord. The grooming is a pointed attack against the innocence of children, and Jesus’ unflinching words apply here: “It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should scandalize one of these little ones” (Luke 17:2).

The deliberate exposure to sexual practices and beliefs that oppose the natural law is a blatant violation of children’s latency period, or what St. John Paul II called the “years of innocence.” Most Catholics are unaware that, according to the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for the Family (The Truth and Meaning of Human Sexuality), pre-pubescent children are not even supposed to know about homosexuality (not to mention all the rest that now comes under the “rainbow” banner), much less to be celebrating it. From the document (emphasis mine):



“Homosexuality should not be discussed before adolescence unless a specific serious problem has arisen in a particular situation.”

You read that right! Can you even image it, considering the state of the culture today? It’s nearly impossible to keep kids from hearing and learning about homosexuality and transgenderism now, and almost on a daily basis.

When I became a parent 30 years ago, in 1991, I was a great sinner. I was leading a fairly secular life, not going to Mass, hadn’t been to confession since probably sixth grade. And yet, I never would’ve thought, in a million years, that the culture could become as corrupted as it has. I never thought adults would let it get this dark and twisted, as we adults — sinful as we may be — have a natural, protective instinct (or so I thought) to guard the purity and innocence of children.

My little kids watched Blue’s Clues back in the mid-90s, and it was a cute, wholesome show for millions of preschoolers. Now, two decades later, the reboot (Blue’s Clues & You!) is actively grooming preschoolers. If you don’t believe me, then watch the video. If this is not grooming on a corporate level, then what would grooming look like?



As I said at the beginning, I usually turn away from this stuff. But this one, for whatever reason, I watched all the way through. I don’t have any words for what I saw. Not just “two moms” and “two dads” and cross dressing, and transgenderism, and “kings and queens,” and everything in between (all sung by a drag queen), but some BLM (Marxist) raised fists thrown in for good measure. For preschoolers. All set to the sweet little tune we all remember, “The Ants Go Marching…” but with new, sickening lyrics. For preschoolers. Preschoolers. Watch if you can bear it:

I once asked the question of progressives, “When is your progress complete?” This was in 2012, about three years before legal homosexual “marriage” came on the scene, and long before transgenderism began sweeping through the younger population. It applies today, so I’ll bring it to this page:

“Progress is defined as ‘advancement, or movement toward a goal,’ so I ask…

“In the realm of sexuality (since that's the pivot point of the current culture wars), toward what final goal are you advancing?

“If there is no specific goal, then where are you going? Are you simply wandering? And if you are wandering, do you wander indefinitely? How do you know when your progression has ended, or do you believe that it never ends and never should end?”

I wanted to know then, and I want to know now, is there is any natural “stop” to this sexual, LGBTQ+ train?

But I want to go further, because it’s not just the secular, anti-Christian culture that pushes “Pride Month” and waves the “rainbow” (and now transgender) flag in solidarity with myriad “pride” events — along with their children. I want to ask these questions of “progressive” Catholics in particular: When does this promotion and celebration cross a line for you? Is this preschool drag queen gay pride parade video the line for you? Or is this video okay? And, if this is okay, what wouldn’t be?

Every human soul is either on the side of the angels — and the teachings of Christ — or it is not. There is no straddling, no neutrality, no standing still. You must pick a side. There is nothing else now. Pick a side.