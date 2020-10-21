Support the register

Great Spiritual Truths According To St. John Of The Cross, Keeping The Kiss For Marriage, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Sobering Spiritual Truths According To St. John Of The Cross – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Catholic Spiritual Direction +1

Keeping the Kiss for Marriage – Do I or Don’t I? – Anna Hitchings at The Catholic Weekly +1

Live Perpetual Adoration Of The Blessed Sacrament – EWTN Poland

On Mark Galli & Why Evangelicals become Catholic – Matt Nelson at Word on Fire Blog

Why Do People Think They Don’t Know How To Pray? – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Among the 188 Martyrs of the September Massacres: St. Salomone Leclerq – Larry Peterson at Aleteia

Taking Care of Your Responsibilities. . . Did You Call Mom? – Troy Kroening at Catholic365

Making an Upgrade to the “Two Trinities Chapel” – Fr. Z’s Blog

From Praying To Contemplating – David Torkington at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Incredible Spiritual Power of Sacrifice – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

How To Deal With Gossip Like A Saint – Laura Ricketts at epicPew

St. Francis of Assisi – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

Three Virtues We can Learn from Praying the Rosary – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

What Matters Most – Christian Daru at Catholic Stand

Learn to Preserve Inner Peace – Lorenzo Scupoli at Catholic Exchange

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

