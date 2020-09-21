Google Earth Captured Satellite Image Of Moses Crossing Red Sea, Toxic Apologetics, And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Google Earth Captured Satellite Image of Moses Crossing Red Sea! – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

Toxic Apologetics – Nicholas Lee at Ignitum Today +1

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Satan’s Rage is Spreading – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Does “Turn the Other Cheek” Mean “Letting Evil Reign”? – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Did Vatican II Intended to Create a Parallel Universe? – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Invalid Baptisms & Unaccountable Clergy – Cathy Caridi, J.C.L., at Canon Law Made Easy

Protestant Inquisitions: “Reformation” Intolerance & Persecution – Dave Armstrong at Biblical Evidence For Catholicism

Destroying the Works of the Devil – Susan Skinner at Veil of Veronica

Pope Francis, What He has to Say, What He has to Do – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

The Church Gave Me Nowhere Else to Go – Except Gay – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

Is the Church Necessary for Salvation? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

Defining the Clans Among Traditional Catholics – Eric Sammons at Swimming Upstream

Another “Not My Job” Bishop – One Mad Mom

We Need a Convention of States – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Abortion Is Slavery, Part II – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

The Constitution: An Excerpt from America on Trial – Robert R. Reilly, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report