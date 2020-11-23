Support the register

God’s Got This, Why Do Catholics Believe in the Assumption, and More

The Best in Catholic Blogging

God’s Got This – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today +1

“Why Do You Catholics Believe Mary was Assumed into Heaven?” – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith +1

What Is Evangelization & Do Catholics Do It? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

Fundamentalism & the Apostles’ Creed – Maurice Williams at Catholic Stand

The Meanest Thing Jesus Ever Said – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

St. Robert Bellarmine on Priests (Jesuits) Who Don’t Learn to Celebrate Mass & Rubrics – Fr. Z's Blog

Ora Pro Nobis: Praying for the Holy Souls in Purgatory – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Divine Chastisement in the Traditional Roman Missal – Michael P. Foley at New Liturgical Movement


Should’ve Stuck with Baby Yoda – One Mad Mom

The Bishops Created Their Own Complex & Difficult Problem – David L. Gray at DavidLGray.info

Dominican Sisters Hosting Zoom Sessions for Priests About Trans Parishioners – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

