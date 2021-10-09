From One Man God Made All Nations

“The equality of men rests essentially on their dignity as persons and the rights that flow from it: ‘Every form of social or cultural discrimination in fundamental personal rights on the grounds of sex, race, color, social conditions, language, or religion must be curbed and eradicated as incompatible with God’s design.’” (CCC 1935)

There is only one race under God — the human race. “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus” (Galatians 3:28). We are all equal before him.

That is not to deny our variety and diversity, which he created among humans. But for him, human universality overrides our physical characteristics.

America is a Godly nation. Following the Founding Fathers’ intentions, this country was built as one nation under God. This great nation cannot be understood without God.

Man himself cannot be fully comprehended without Christ. “Or rather, man is incapable of understanding himself fully without Christ. He cannot understand who he is, nor what his true dignity is, nor what his vocation is, nor what his final ends is. He cannot understand any of this without Christ,” according to John Paul II.

I say it again: “The Lord does not see as man sees; man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart” (Samuel 16:7).

Let’s go back to the roots of this proposition. The Bible does not classify human beings according to their race. To the contrary, God made every nation of men from “one blood.”

At the beginning, God created two persons: Adam and Eve. As a result, all humans are descended from them. They alone started the human race. Adam and Eve were made in God’s image. In Genesis (1:26-27) we read: “Then God said, ‘Let us make mankind in our image. … So, God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” Adam and Eve represent all people of all ethnicities. Humanity, one race under God, originated with them.

The second ancestor we all share is Noah, who survived (along with his three sons) the great flood. “Now the sons of Noah who went out of the ark were Shem, Ham and Japheth. And Ham was the father of Canaan. These three were the sons of Noah, and from these the whole earth was populated” (Genesis 9:18-19). Therefore, we are related through Noah.

Further, the New Testament confirms: “From one man he made all nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth” (Acts 17:26). Thus, we share a common ancestor with all humans.

Also, the symbol of the cross reminds us that Jesus died for the sins of every single person. By his death, “he united Jews and Gentiles into one people when, in his own body on the cross, he broke down the wall of hostility that separated us” (Ephesians 2:14).

But evil never sleeps. Satan wears different masks and comes to sow chaos, confusion, and division among people. The Devil is the father of lies.

The Prince of Darkness attacks us and pushes us to sin. “Whomever continues to sin belongs to the Devil, because the devil has sinned from the very beginning”(John 3:8). Satan denies unity, human solidarity and charity. Instead, he fosters mutual hatred. Racism comes from him.

Racism is a lie about God. It is a lie about man. It is a serious assault on humanity and freedom. It is a denial of fatherhood and brotherhood. As John Paul II explains, referring to the Vatican II document Nostra aetate:

“We cannot truly pray to God the Father of all if we treat any people in other than brotherly fashion, for all men are created in the image of God. … Therefore, the Church reproves, as foreign to the will of Christ, any discrimination against people or any persecution of them on the basis of their race, color, social condition or religion.”

History teaches us about various attacks on the human being. Let’s remember Darwin and his reduction of man to a product of evolution, Marx and his vision of man as a cog in the machine of the communist regime or Freud who regarded man’s mind as a spiritless entity.

As George Will, in his Statecraft as Soulcraft, stated:

“The makers of the modern mind — Darwin, Marx, Freud — either taught or have been construed to have taught that man is, in various ways, passive and plastic to the pressures of his surroundings … history, physics, biology, psychology, and sociology all have been made to seem to teach that man is not free.”

The world around us is falling apart; old verities are challenged and timeless values abandoned; history is ignored; and the struggle of the human race continues.

How can we defeat the devil? What can we do to respond to evil of our times? We have to promote unity, love, peace and solidarity. We have to be the voice of the glory of the Lord, who came to this world to destroy the work of evil, through the beauty of his design. “Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary. So then, while we have opportunity, let us do good to all people” (Galatians 6:9-10).

Because this is the truth: we are one human race under God.