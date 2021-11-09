Former Protestant Missionary Shares Eucharistic Encounter, What Is the Mark of the Beast Actually, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Former Protestant Missionary Shares Eucharistic Encounter – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1
What is the Mark of the Beast, Actually? – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar 200 +1
From Mocking Jesus to Worshipping Him – Jeff Shott at The Coming Home Network
St. Raphael the Archangel: Our Patron Saint and Angelic Friend – Father Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange
Early 16th Century Woodcarving Masterpiece: Altar of Sant’Abbondio, Como, Italy – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Blessed Columba Marmion: a Saint for Our Times – Father Nathaniel Dryer at Catholic Stand
St. Athanasius on St. Anthony’s Early Life – Christian Renaissance Movement
When Mother Teresa Dared to Tell a US President that Abortion is Murder – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia
Will Pemberton, Requiescat in Pace – The Catholic World Report
How to Practice for Martyrdom – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor
Pope Francis: ‘Abortion Is More Than a Problem, It’s Murder’ – uCatholic
Only for Creative Philologists – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
Book Alert: Collected Essays by the Late Great Fr. Paul Mankowsky, S.J. – Father Z’s Blog
Controversy Over State Abortion Bans – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand
Red Rose Rescue: Why We Rescue – Will Goodman at Padre Peregrino
