Former Protestant Missionary Shares Eucharistic Encounter, What Is the Mark of the Beast Actually, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Former Protestant Missionary Shares Eucharistic Encounter – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

What is the Mark of the Beast, Actually? – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar 200 +1

From Mocking Jesus to Worshipping Him – Jeff Shott at The Coming Home Network

St. Raphael the Archangel: Our Patron Saint and Angelic Friend – Father Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Early 16th Century Woodcarving Masterpiece: Altar of Sant’Abbondio, Como, Italy – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Blessed Columba Marmion: a Saint for Our Times – Father Nathaniel Dryer at Catholic Stand

St. Athanasius on St. Anthony’s Early Life – Christian Renaissance Movement

When Mother Teresa Dared to Tell a US President that Abortion is Murder – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

Will Pemberton, Requiescat in Pace – The Catholic World Report

How to Practice for Martyrdom – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Pope Francis: ‘Abortion Is More Than a Problem, It’s Murder’ – uCatholic

Only for Creative Philologists – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Book Alert: Collected Essays by the Late Great Fr. Paul Mankowsky, S.J. – Father Z’s Blog

Controversy Over State Abortion Bans – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Red Rose Rescue: Why We Rescue – Will Goodman at Padre Peregrino

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit