Former Protestant Missionary Shares Eucharistic Encounter, What Is the Mark of the Beast Actually, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Jesus in the Eucharist photo (photo: Tito Edwards / photo by neimartaxi from Pixabay)
Former Protestant Missionary Shares Eucharistic Encounter – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia +1

What is the Mark of the Beast, Actually? – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar 200 +1

From Mocking Jesus to Worshipping Him – Jeff Shott at The Coming Home Network

St. Raphael the Archangel: Our Patron Saint and Angelic Friend – Father Broom, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange

Early 16th Century Woodcarving Masterpiece: Altar of Sant’Abbondio, Como, Italy – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Blessed Columba Marmion: a Saint for Our Times – Father Nathaniel Dryer at Catholic Stand

St. Athanasius on St. Anthony’s Early Life – Christian Renaissance Movement

When Mother Teresa Dared to Tell a US President that Abortion is Murder – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia

Will Pemberton, Requiescat in Pace – The Catholic World Report

How to Practice for Martyrdom – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Pope Francis: ‘Abortion Is More Than a Problem, It’s Murder’ – uCatholic

Only for Creative Philologists – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Book Alert: Collected Essays by the Late Great Fr. Paul Mankowsky, S.J. – Father Z’s Blog

Controversy Over State Abortion Bans – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Red Rose Rescue: Why We Rescue – Will Goodman at Padre Peregrino

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

