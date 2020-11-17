For Her Husband The Presence Of A Priest Superseded Anything Else, Last Things By Pell, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

For Her Husband, the Presence of the Priest Superseded Anything Else – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand +1

Last Things – George Cardinal Pell at First Things +1

Journeying Through Advent with Lord of the Rings – Katie Marquette at Born of Wonder

Little Ways to Pray for Big Intentions – Abigail C.R. Gripshover at Catholic Stand

Ordinariate Requiem Mass & Evensong at Knights of Columbus Founder’s Church – Peter Jesserer Smith at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

To the Secularists, We’re the Heretics—& the Inquisition Is Coming – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine

The Opposition – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

In Light of McCarrick Report: A Male Liturgical Dancer During the Agnus Dei at Mass in Germany – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

An Altar Set Up at Sea – Fr. Z’s Blog

Female Attire for Mass – Lizzie via The American Catholic

Four Funerals & a Wedding (Per Year): The Decline of Church Services – Nick Hallett at Catholic Herald