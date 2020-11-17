Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

For Her Husband The Presence Of A Priest Superseded Anything Else, Last Things By Pell, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Monika Robak / Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

For Her Husband, the Presence of the Priest Superseded Anything Else – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand +1

Last Things – George Cardinal Pell at First Things +1

Journeying Through Advent with Lord of the Rings – Katie Marquette at Born of Wonder

Little Ways to Pray for Big Intentions – Abigail C.R. Gripshover at Catholic Stand

Ordinariate Requiem Mass & Evensong at Knights of Columbus Founder’s Church – Peter Jesserer Smith at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

To the Secularists, We’re the Heretics—& the Inquisition Is Coming – Austin Ruse at Crisis Magazine

The Opposition – Kat Larson at Ignitum Today

In Light of McCarrick Report: A Male Liturgical Dancer During the Agnus Dei at Mass in Germany – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

An Altar Set Up at Sea – Fr. Z’s Blog

Female Attire for Mass – Lizzie via The American Catholic

Four Funerals & a Wedding (Per Year): The Decline of Church Services – Nick Hallett at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up