Five Not-So-Polite Radical Things Jesus Said in the Bible, Concerning the Death of St. Joseph, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Miniature Crown of Thorns on Bible Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by James Chan from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Five Not-So-Polite, Radical Things Jesus Said in the Bible – ChurchPOP +1

Concerning the Death of St. Joseph – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

7 Ways St. Benedict’s Rule Penetrates the Human Psychology and Spirit – Thomas Salerno at Aleteia

The Eucharistic Martyrs of Casamari – Larry Peterson at Catholic365

The Exceptional Gift of the Ordinary Life – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand

Floriated French Vestments of the 17th Century – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Visitation Hymns; The Gradual Elimination of Our Lady Mediatrix of All Graces – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Faith, Works, and Justification – Jimmy Akin at JimmyAkin.com

Where to Find Donors? ... Try Here – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Internet Anonymity: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly – Eric Sammons

What Constitutes Our Identity? – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Collegiality and Eucharistic Integrity – George Weigel at Denver Catholic

Our Obligation – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Pride Goeth Before a Fall – William Kilpatrick at Crisis Magazine

5 Lies that Lead to an Unhappy Wardrobe (Catholic Mode Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

China as Leviathan – Anthony E. Clark at Catholic World Report

Centering Prayer Deception? (YouTube) – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Report: Vatican Official Had Side Deal with Swiss Bank on Holy See Investments – The Pillar

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here!

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

