Five Not-So-Polite Radical Things Jesus Said in the Bible, Concerning the Death of St. Joseph, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Five Not-So-Polite, Radical Things Jesus Said in the Bible – ChurchPOP +1

Concerning the Death of St. Joseph – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

7 Ways St. Benedict’s Rule Penetrates the Human Psychology and Spirit – Thomas Salerno at Aleteia

The Eucharistic Martyrs of Casamari – Larry Peterson at Catholic365

The Exceptional Gift of the Ordinary Life – Barbara Padolina at Catholic Stand

Floriated French Vestments of the 17th Century – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Visitation Hymns; The Gradual Elimination of Our Lady Mediatrix of All Graces – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Faith, Works, and Justification – Jimmy Akin at JimmyAkin.com

Where to Find Donors? ... Try Here – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

Internet Anonymity: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly – Eric Sammons

What Constitutes Our Identity? – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Collegiality and Eucharistic Integrity – George Weigel at Denver Catholic

Our Obligation – Carol Monaco at Catholic Stand

Pride Goeth Before a Fall – William Kilpatrick at Crisis Magazine

5 Lies that Lead to an Unhappy Wardrobe (Catholic Mode Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

China as Leviathan – Anthony E. Clark at Catholic World Report

Centering Prayer Deception? (YouTube) – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Report: Vatican Official Had Side Deal with Swiss Bank on Holy See Investments – The Pillar

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit