Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Fatima Vision of Hell Helped Salvador Dali Return to God, How Were the Psalms Sung in the First Temple Era, And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Graffiti of Salvador Dali by CarolinaP from Pixabay
Graffiti of Salvador Dali by CarolinaP from Pixabay (photo: Tito Edwards / Graffiti of Salvador Dali by CarolinaP from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Fatima Vision of Hell Helped Salvador Dali Return to God – Barb Ernster at Blue Army +1

How were the Psalms Sung in the First Temple Era? – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia +1

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception: America’s Real National Day - Charles Coulombe at Crisis Magazine

Brewing Beer, Building Culture – R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Hearth & Field

In Rejecting Teacher’s Lawsuit, Indiana Court Hands Win to Religious Liberty – Helen Alvaré at Our Sunday Visitor

Islamic Textiles: The Condestable’s Cope – Lucas Viar at Liturgical Arts Journal

Memento Mori – ‘Remember Your Death’ – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

Can You Be “Spiritual” But Not “Religious”? – Chris Stefanick at YouTube via New Advent Blog

The Liturgical Year – Peter Socks at Catholic Stand

Bring Back Scopes – Philip J. Martin at Crisis Magazine

Dare To Be Irrelevant – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky at The Catholic World Report

Pope Boniface IV’s Exorcism Account of Roman Pantheon & Demons Screaming – Fr. Z’s Blog

St. Thomas Aquinas on Angels, Demons, & Evil ‘Law’ – Ius & Iustitium

Intellectuals in Hell – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Parents Shouldn’t Love Their Same-Sex Afflicted Kids More Than God – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Is This 16th Century Marian Prophecy About Modern Society Coming True? – Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up