Slovakian Priest: ‘If You Want to Cook, You Must Have Love in Your Heart’

Underscoring the universality of Catholicism, a Slovakian priest, Father Francis Conka, is now pastor at St. John the Baptist Church in Piermont, New York, overlooking the Hudson, and is an active member of the New York Oratory of Saint Philip Neri. A native of a small town near Lake Domasha in eastern Slovakia, Father Conka admitted that he never imagined he would be living in the United States.



As he recalled his Slovakian childhood, Father Conka talked about spending his youth in what was then a communist country. When he was 15, however, Slovakia became independent. “Then we had our freedom,” he said. “My mother was a teacher, and because she was a teacher we were not allowed to go to church or to receive the sacraments.” But he was able to be confirmed in a different parish, and the family’s faith was growing stronger.



“My dad was a plumber at that time,” he said, “and because of the circumstances in our country then, our faith was growing in the family. Faith and food … we always had a table of plenty at my parent’s house. I remember starting our Sunday lunch, we were all around the table even though I was later coming home. Our family was very devoutly Catholic, and we stayed connected still, even though all other members are still in Slovakia.”



Although as a youngster Father Conka was an altar server, he never imagined he would become a priest. “I felt that there was a guidance … through my parents,” he said. “My patron saint was St. Francis of Assisi. When I went to high school, my dorm was next to a St. Francis of Assisi church, so he was always with me.”



By his fourth year of college, he needed to decide whether he would continue on in a university or whether he would go find a job. “I was thinking that I could become an immigration officer,” he said, “but something happened in my heart. God was calling me to study theology.” That choice was intensified when Father Conka reflected on his troublesome teenager years, and he realized he had to change his life.



He said to himself, “Now, Jesus, here I am.” He entered the seminary in the eastern part of Slovakia, which during the communist era was the only seminary, and the communists were limiting the number of students.



Now 23 years later, Father Conka remembers chatting with four of his friends at the seminary as they were cooking about where they would like to be assigned. He wanted to serve a Slovakian community in London and knew he had to learn to speak English. Eventually, however, his bishop assigned him to Chicago and then New York.



It was in New York when his cooking really took off. “I did a lot of cooking at my parent’s home,” he said. “My dad had been a chef in the army, so he was the main cook at home. We kids would watch him and he taught us how to cook. I am so thankful to Jesus. And when I was in seminary, I always had a turn to cook.



“We brought that idea here, and now we have three days of religious community life at St. Philip Neri,” he said. “On Wednesdays, we have prayers, a meeting and dinner. Each member has his own turn. So when it is my turn I am cooking for a whole community and on Thursdays, we have a seder like the Last Supper where the main thing was the food.”



Not surprisingly, Father Conka’s dishes are basically Slovakian. As he noted, “Our Seminary was founded by Slovaks, and now with our oratory, the food is mostly Slovakian.” And he always remembers his father’s words about cooking: “If you want to cook, you must have love in your heart.”