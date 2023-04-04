Father Patrick Peyton’s Family Theater Productions Celebrates 75 Years

What do William Shatner, Frank Sinatra and Jonathan Roumie have in common? If you guessed, “They all starred in productions of Family Theater Productions,” you win the prize! Shatner, Sinatra and Roumie all worked to produce compelling and award-winning content for Family Theater Productions, as did other Hollywood notables including James Dean, Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Loretta Young, Princess Grace and Eduardo Verastegui.

This year Family Theater Productions — founded by the “Rosary Priest,” Father Patrick Peyton — is celebrating its 75th year of sharing the truth, goodness and beauty of the Catholic faith, using the tools of drama and humor. Holy Cross Father David Guffey, national director of Family Theater Productions, talked recently with the Register about the organization he leads. “Anything that lasts 75 years,” he said, “is an achievement, and Father Peyton’s humble beginnings rooted in prayer sets an incredible example of faith and trust in God.”

One way that Family Theater Productions has helped to safeguard and transmit the Catholic faith is through their behind-the-scenes pastoral work in Hollywood, acting as the vetting organization for scripts that involved Catholic or faith matters and in personal matters of discernment.

“Family Theater Productions has walked with many in the film industry who were discerning the will of God in their lives,” said Father Guffey. “Some stayed in the industry and others left and used their talents elsewhere. It’s a part of the work we have done that is truly hidden from the world but that only God understands and has placed us in these positions to support people who need it.”

Father Guffey is himself a talented producer, director and writer whose credits include FTP productions such as “The Dating Project,” “You Will See,” “Finding Mary,” “40 Hours,” “Family Dinner” and “Down from the Mountaintop.” Most recently, he is executive producer of “Catholic Central,” a light-hearted video series that explores various aspects of Church doctrine, culture and history. The show, which can be seen on Catholic television stations and on YouTube, appeals to viewers, both young and old, with short (six- or eight-minute) episodes that are humorous but theologically sound.

And who is the target audience for “Catholic Central?” Father Guffey reported that the show was originally planned to attract students from middle school through early college. The intended secondary audience was religious educators and parents. And Father Guffey was proud to note that a number of dioceses have used “Catholic Central” as an official resource for religious educators and students. Today, the largest demographic group of viewers is between the ages of 18 and 35. “We have more than 22,000 subscribers to our YouTube channel,” he reported. “Views for the total series reach into the millions. It really found its stride during COVID, when teachers and religious educators wanted to keep it going.”

Asked about the role of humor in teaching the Catholic faith, Father Guffey said, “I think it’s really critical. I think a lot of the things that Jesus said, he would have said with a smile on his face.”

But that doesn’t mean, Father Guffey cautioned, that we should create humor by being “edgy.”

“When you tell stories of real human life,” he explained, “they don’t have to be overtly sexual or degrading of others. There are better ways of telling a story.” Sometimes humor is the result of the juxtaposition of two things: the way things really are, and the way we think they are.

How do the team of writers at Family Theater Productions craft an episode? For the creators of “Catholic Central,” remaining faithful to the truth of Catholicism is their highest priority. At the start of their planning, the writing team looks at an idea and identifies possible topics that could complete a unit. Choosing from topics drawn from the Bible, doctrine, spirituality, history, ethics and morals, a writer is assigned a topic. The writer then creates an outline, with three or four points that could be included. The outline is reviewed and revised until it’s finally ready to be presented to the full team. The proposed topics undergo a theological review four times: at the point of the outline, at the final draft, before shooting the episode and again before the completed video is aired.

The team, Father Guffey said, has already identified 200 topics — so many topics that they could create topical units, putting together a set of episodes. But the videos are, in Father Guffey’s mind, introductory episodes. He understands that people new to the Church — both children and adults — may sometimes hear something that they don’t understand, and the episodes of “Catholic Central” are designed to offer a brief explanation. Hopefully, viewers will want to learn more, and will take the next step and investigate the additional resources offered.

“If you’ve got a question about Catholicism,” Father Guffey said, “check this out first, and see where it leads you.”

Family Theater Productions will hold its 75th anniversary celebration at the iconic Roosevelt Hotel on Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday, April 27. Readers can learn more about Family Theater Productions and see the short videos of “Catholic Central” at their website, catholiccentral.com.

Full trailer for Catholic Central: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9K-m1XA3kU