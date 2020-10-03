Support the register

Excavation Reveals 1,600-Year-Old Mosaic, Can Catholics Believe in Near Death Experiences, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Excavation of Ancient Church Reveals Breathtaking 1,600-year-old Floor Mosaic – J.P. Mauro at Aleteia +1

Can Catholics Believe in Near Death Experiences? –  Fr. Robert J. Spitzer, S.J., Ph.D., at Magis Center +1

New Eucharistic Adoration Chapel at St. Catharines Church in Columbus, Ohio – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Inculturation at its Best! The Samurai Version of St. Michael the Archangel – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Was Vatican II a Mistake? – Crisis Magazine

St. Jerome & Protestantism – Casey Chalk at The Catholic World Report

How to Write Better Catholic Appeal Letters – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

You Deserve God’s Love – Kendra Von Esh at Catholic Stand

Catholic Gifting: Pillar & Pearl (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

A Roman Mystery: The Lost Tomb of St. Jerome – Fr. Z’s Blog

Spiritual Bouquet for Amy Coney Barrett: Priest’s Call for Prayer, Fasting for Protection of Barrett Family – ChurchPOP

What Makes a School Catholic? – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

St. Jerome & Caravaggio – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Forgiveness – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

Aquinas Contra Sedition & Factional Tyranny – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

