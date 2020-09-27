EWTN Novena to the Mother of God for the United States

During these times, for the heavenly help we need, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29, EWTN is broadcasting a “Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation.”

Who can doubt that our country is in serious trouble and straining at the seams? From COVID-19 to riots, from political animosity to overturned and degraded values. Religious freedom is in danger. Churches have been desecrated and statues vandalized.

We need help. And the only help that will be effective at this time is heavenly help.

One of the ways Catholics can gather in a united voice to plead for heavenly help is to join EWTN’s “Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation” that begins Tuesday, Sept. 29.

“As Catholics, we turn instinctively to our Blessed Mother in times of need,” said EWTN Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Michael Warsaw. “America's first bishop, John Carroll of Baltimore, chose Our Lady as the patroness of the United States. And throughout our country's history, we have always entrusted our nation to Mary's motherly protection.”

Again, on May 13, 1846, the American bishops unanimously named Mary in her title of “The Immaculate Conception” as the patroness of the United States. And in 1959, at the dedication of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., again the bishops in solemn ceremony entrusted this country to her.

“In this present moment, when there is so much division and unrest in our country, and when many of the values that formed our nation seem to be at risk, we again need to turn to our Blessed Mother,” Warsaw emphasized. “We need to pray for her intercession that leaders and all who seek public office will follow the path of Truth, guarantee religious liberty, and ensure that all human life is valued and protected, most especially the unborn.”

The “Novena to the Mother of God for Our Nation” begins Sept. 29 and will take place at 9 a.m. ET, immediately following the daily televised Mass. Then it will be repeated two more times during the day. (See the daily schedules below.)

One of the country’s outstanding Marian theologians collaborated with EWTN to create this novena — Father Frederick Miller, a frequent EWTN guest and the spiritual director of the College Seminary of the Immaculate Conception at Seton Hall University. He composed the prayers and meditations beseeching Mary's intercession for our nation.

Father Miller reminds us that since nearly the beginning of Christianity, Catholics have turned for help to the Mother of God in times of need, right from the times of the persecutions by the Romans. Our confidence in her intercession is emphasized in prayers such as: “We fly to your patronage, O holy Mother of God; despise not our prayers in our necessities, but ever deliver us from all dangers, O glorious and blessed Virgin.”

He also reminds that “Jesus extended her motherhood to all humanity” and “from her place in heaven, the Blessed Mother is eager to help her children in their struggles.”

In “Lumen Gentium” the bishops affirmed, “By her maternal charity, she cares for the brethren of her Son, who still journey on earth surrounded by dangers and difficulties, until they are led into the happiness of their true home.”

Father Miller also wrote that “many friends…will accompany us and pray with us for our country: the archangels Michael, Gabriel and Raphael (whose feast is Sept. 29), St. Jerome (Sept. 30), St. Thérèse of Lisieux (Oct. 1), all the Guardian Angels (Oct. 2), St. Francis of Assisi (Oct. 4).” And it ends on Oct. 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary, marking her major help winning the battle of Lepanto.

Being so close to the elections, this novena presents a united voice praying for all government officials and asking for divine help in the election.

EWTN has a special FREE eBook to help individuals, families, friends and relatives to participate in this vital devotion. It has all the beautiful prayers and meditations composed by Father Miller. The free eBook for this Novena to the Mother of God for the Nation” is available in English at EWTN.com/tv/shows/novena-to-the-Mother-of-God-for-the-nation and in Spanish at EWTN.com/tv/shows/novena-a-la-Madre-de-Dios-por-la-nacion.

“In this critical moment, I hope that everyone will join in this powerful prayer for the nation and its leaders,” Warsaw said. “May God bless you during these days, and may God bless our nation.”

