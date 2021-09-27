Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Europe’s Most Unapologetically Christian And Pro-Family Nation, A ‘Great Books’ List For Children, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest Hungary Photo
St. Stephen's Basilica in Budapest Hungary Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by David Mark from Pixabay))
Tito Edwards Blogs

Europe’s Most Unapologetically Christian and Pro-Family Nation – Filip Mazurczak at The Catholic World Report + 1

A ‘Great Books’ List for Children? A Catholic Teacher Takes Up the Task – Sophia Martinson at Angelus News +1

Exodus 90 Challenges Catholic Men of All Ages Through Faith & Fraternity – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today

Pope Francis, What Awaits Him Starting in October – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Marriage Needs Tending Like a Lovely Garden – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez. at Catholic Stand

What You’re Doing When You Vaccine-Shame Priests, and What to do Instead – Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners

Jean Daniélou’s Prayer as a Political Problem – Alex Strohschein at Radix Magazine

Exorcist Diary: The Demons of Discord – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at SpiritualDirection.com

Just How Does God’s ‘Perfect’ Mercy & Justice Work? – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

Shadows of the Liturgy – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Synthesis? – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Code of Canon Law has a New Section about Penal Law, Offences, & Punishments – Fr. Z’s Blog

Eternalism vs. Presentism: A Battle of Time Errors – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand

Interview with Tony of Reverent Catholic Mass – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

The Return of the “Care Cloth” at the Traditional Nuptial Mass – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Why Did Pope Francis Say the Death Penalty is ‘Inadmissible’? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

How Receiving Holy Communion can Drive Away Demons – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Around 64% of voters backed the measure in a referendum on Sept. 26, making Switzerland the world’s 30th country to approve gay marriage.

Swiss Voters Back Same-Sex Marriage

Switzerland’s Catholic bishops said in December that legalizing same-sex marriage was “fraught with numerous administrative, legal and ethical difficulties.”

CNA Staff World
The Cathedral of the Republic of San Marino.

San Marino Votes to Legalize Abortion

“We must ensure that never again does a life not blossom because of insecurity, distrust, loneliness, lack of custody and protection or for economic reasons,” Bishop Andrea Turazzi said.

Courtney Mares/CNA World

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up