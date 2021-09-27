Europe’s Most Unapologetically Christian And Pro-Family Nation, A ‘Great Books’ List For Children, and More Great Links!
Europe’s Most Unapologetically Christian and Pro-Family Nation – Filip Mazurczak at The Catholic World Report + 1
A ‘Great Books’ List for Children? A Catholic Teacher Takes Up the Task – Sophia Martinson at Angelus News +1
Exodus 90 Challenges Catholic Men of All Ages Through Faith & Fraternity – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today
Pope Francis, What Awaits Him Starting in October – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
Marriage Needs Tending Like a Lovely Garden – Lilia Borlongan-Alvarez. at Catholic Stand
What You’re Doing When You Vaccine-Shame Priests, and What to do Instead – Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners
Jean Daniélou’s Prayer as a Political Problem – Alex Strohschein at Radix Magazine
Exorcist Diary: The Demons of Discord – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at SpiritualDirection.com
Just How Does God’s ‘Perfect’ Mercy & Justice Work? – Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand
Shadows of the Liturgy – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
Synthesis? – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
The Code of Canon Law has a New Section about Penal Law, Offences, & Punishments – Fr. Z’s Blog
Eternalism vs. Presentism: A Battle of Time Errors – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand
Interview with Tony of Reverent Catholic Mass – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
The Return of the “Care Cloth” at the Traditional Nuptial Mass – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
Why Did Pope Francis Say the Death Penalty is ‘Inadmissible’? – Msgr. Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor
How Receiving Holy Communion can Drive Away Demons – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
