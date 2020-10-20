Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

End Times; Hush! The Mysterious Portrait Of St. Anne, Mother Of The Blessed Virgin; And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Apocalypse
Apocalypse (photo: code404/Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

End Times – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing +1

Hush! The Mysterious Portrait of St. Anne, Mother of the Blessed Virgin – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1

Making Your Fortress in Christ in a Turbulent Time – Deborah Gyapong at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Offer It Up With Jesus Crucified: Redemptive Suffering – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

The Church Embraces Columbus – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Are We a Church of Comfort, or a Church of Pilgrims – Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap.

Why Do We Call St. Ignatius of Antioch & Others Apostolic Fathers? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

“Songs of Sacrifice” – A New Book on Mozarabic Chant – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Facing Lucifer – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Italian Bishops Conference Newspaper, Avvenire, about Pro-SSA Book – Fr. Z’s Blog

Jimmy Akin on The Warning & Fr. Michel Rodrigue – Mike Lewis at Where Peter Is

Amy Coney Barrett: Building the Kingdom of God – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand †

Is the Life of an Unborn Baby Worth more than that of a Gay Man? – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph †

Render Unto Caesar – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today †

Lesser Evils & Elections – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist †

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up