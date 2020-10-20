End Times; Hush! The Mysterious Portrait Of St. Anne, Mother Of The Blessed Virgin; And More Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

End Times – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing +1

Hush! The Mysterious Portrait of St. Anne, Mother of the Blessed Virgin – Zelda Caldwell at Aleteia +1

Making Your Fortress in Christ in a Turbulent Time – Deborah Gyapong at Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Offer It Up With Jesus Crucified: Redemptive Suffering – Dom Cingoranelli at Catholic Stand

The Church Embraces Columbus – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Are We a Church of Comfort, or a Church of Pilgrims – Fr. Regis Scanlon, O.F.M. Cap.

Why Do We Call St. Ignatius of Antioch & Others Apostolic Fathers? – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

“Songs of Sacrifice” – A New Book on Mozarabic Chant – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Facing Lucifer – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Italian Bishops Conference Newspaper, Avvenire, about Pro-SSA Book – Fr. Z’s Blog

Jimmy Akin on The Warning & Fr. Michel Rodrigue – Mike Lewis at Where Peter Is

Amy Coney Barrett: Building the Kingdom of God – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand †

Is the Life of an Unborn Baby Worth more than that of a Gay Man? – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph †

Render Unto Caesar – Fr. Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today †

Lesser Evils & Elections – J. Budziszewski, Ph.D., at The Underground Thomist †