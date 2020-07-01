Msgr. Georg Ratzinger with Benedict XVI. (Vatican Media)

Msgr. Georg Ratzinger Dies at 96

Benedict XVI’s elder brother passed away a week after the Pope Emeritus visited him in Regensburg.

The brother of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, Msgr. Georg Ratzinger, has died at the age of 96, the diocese of Regensburg has said.

The diocese is expected to issue an official statement confirming the news soon.

Benedict XVI visited his brother in Regensburg last month after hearing he was seriously ill, and stayed in the diocese for four days during which the two brothers celebrated Mass together on the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Both Joseph and Georg Ratzinger were ordained on the same day on 29 June 1951 by Cardinal Michael von Faulhaber of Munich.

Msgr. Georg Ratzinger was an accomplished musician who directed the Regensburger Domspatzen choir from 1964 until 1994.

More soon.