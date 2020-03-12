St. Peter’s Basilica stands empty. (Edward Pentin photo)

Coronavirus Latest: Italy’s Bishops Call for All Churches to Be Closed

Rome was one of the first to order such a closure, forbidding faithful from entering churches throughout the Italian capital until April 3.

Following a directive issued by the Italian bishops’ conference, the Cardinal Vicar of Rome issued a decree this evening ordering all churches in the capital to be closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Cardinal Angelo De Donatis said that access to parish and non-parish churches as well as any places of worship open to the public “are forbidden to all the faithful” until Friday, April 3.

He added that monasteries and other religious houses would continue to be accessible but only to those communities that live there, and that faithful who are not stable members of those communities are forbidden from entering.

In view of these measures, he said the faithful are “therefore exempted” having to satisfy their Sunday obligation.

Cardinal De Donatis stressed that this decision, unlike previous ones the vicariate has made about the epidemic, did not arise from a specific government directive, but rather was made in the interests of the “common good.”

He closed by saying: “We welcome the Words of Jesus who tells us that ‘where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them’ (Matthew 18:20). In this time, even more that usual, our homes are domestic churches.”

Cardinal De Donatis made the decision after the presidency of the Italian bishops’ conference (CEI) recommended all dioceses close churches to the public. Many other dioceses have followed suit.

The CEI had already asked dioceses on Sunday to stop Masses being celebrated for the faithful until April 3.

The latest “painful” decision was “dictated by a sense of responsibility and humanity,” the bishops’ newspaper Avvenire reported.

Bishops’ Statement

In its statement announcing the decision, the bishops’ presidency said it “could not but take notice” of the government’s decision last night to close all Italy’s shops and restaurants with the exception of supermarkets and pharmacies.

“We are living through a very serious situation in terms of health care — with overcrowded hospitals and health personnel on the front line — and in terms of the economy, with enormous consequences for families throughout the country, especially for those already in difficulty or on the verge of subsistence,” the statement read.

Everyone is asked to take the “utmost care” because imprudence in observing health “could harm other people,” the statement continued.

“This responsibility can also be expressed in the decision to close churches,” it added, saying such a decision was taken “not because the state imposes it on us, but because of a sense of belonging to the human family, exposed to a virus whose nature and propagation we still do not know.”

Referring to the fact that it is only a local bishop who has jurisdiction over his diocese, the CEI, which is headed by Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, stressed the statement was not a directive to bishops but rather an “indication.”

The bishops’ statement called on priests to continue serving their communities while complying with “health standards,” and recalled Pope Francis’ words from his morning Mass in Santa Marta on Thursday in which he called on the faithful to “pray for the authorities” who must “decide and often they decide measures that people don’t like, but it’s for our own good.”

“And many times, an authority feels alone, not understood. Let us pray for our rulers who must take decision on these measures: may they feel accompanied by the people’s prayer,” the Pope said.

Disconcerting Decision

The decision to close the churches in Rome and across Italy has caused some dismay, with a certain incredulity that a virus would lead to the prevention of Mass and closure of churches for almost a month in Rome, the headquarters of the universal Church.

One twitter user wondered why at the “first sign of real need,” the field hospital of the Church promoted by Pope Francis has suddenly “vaporized.”

Father Benedict Kiely, who runs Nasarean.org which defends Christians often unable to worship due to persecution, said: “It’s understandable perhaps, with an excess of caution, to limit large gatherings, like the Holy Mass. But to bar the door of the Church to stop individual prayer is ‘the spirit of the world’ writ large.

“What a contrast with Masses I’ve been at in Iraq and Syria,” he continued, “where people quite possibly might be killed just for attending — yet they were full.”