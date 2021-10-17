Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/do-you-want-to-be-in-a-movie-this-eucharistic-miracles-film-is-looking-for-extras?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+NCRegisterDailyBlog+National+Catholic+Register

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Do You Want to Be in a Movie? This Eucharistic Miracles Film Is Looking for Extras

The live action film on Eucharistic miracles is the brainchild Ray Grijalba and Oscar-winning director/writer Angelo Libutti

Ray Grijalba films an interview with Father Donald Calloway
Ray Grijalba films an interview with Father Donald Calloway (photo: Photo Provided)
Jim Graves Blogs

Oscar-winning director/writer Angelo Libutti is looking for 5,000 people to participate as extras in the filming of his new movie on Eucharistic miracles on Oct. 23 in Indians Hills, California. The scene will feature Jesus’ Multiplication of the Loaves and Fishes as detailed in John 6. Extras are also being sought for a second day of filming on Saturday, Nov. 6. Both shoots are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Participants are encouraged to purchase their own costumes inexpensively online; those with authentic costumes will be placed in the front of the crowd and may even be given lines to say. For additional information visit EucharisticMiraclesMovie.com and click on the “Sign up to be an Extra” tab. Extras will not be paid.

The live action film on Eucharistic miracles is the brainchild of Libutti in collaboration with Ray Grijalba, founder of the YouTube channel The Joy of the Faith. The pair was inspired to do the film by the witness of Italian teen Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006), beatified by Pope Francis. Carlo was documenting Eucharistic miracles from around the globe when he died of leukemia at age 15. The new film continues Carlo’s work. Its goal is to inspire devotion to the Holy Eucharist, particularly among unbelievers.

The documentary film includes live action portrayals of events related to the Eucharist, such as the John Chapter 6 scene, as well as interviews with a variety of prominent Catholics. Those interviewed include Carlo’s mother Antonietta Acutis, Cardinal Francis Arinze, Bishop Joseph Strickland, Father Donald Calloway, Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers and Scott Hahn.

Actor Robert Renzi (Saved, Luna’s Goodbye, Downcast) portrays Christ. The filmmakers hope to translate the film into 14 languages. Donors are being sought to underwrite the costs; visit the website for information about donating. Libutti notes that in addition to doctrinally accurate and devotional, he wants to use his talents to ensure that the film will be high quality and attract viewers. Grijalba serves as writer and interviewer.

Jim Graves

Jim Graves Jim Graves is a Catholic writer and editor living in Newport Beach, California. He previously served as Managing Editor for the Diocese of Orange Bulletin, the official newspaper of the Diocese of Orange, California. His work has appeared in the National Catholic Register, Our Sunday Visitor, Cal Catholic Daily and Catholic World Report.

Oscar Wergeland, “Service in a German Village Church,” ca. 1880

This Sunday, I’ll Be Going to Church. Will You Join Me?

“The Sunday Eucharist is the foundation and confirmation of all Christian practice. For this reason the faithful are obliged to participate in the Eucharist on days of obligation, unless excused for a serious reason (for example, illness, the care of infants) or dispensed by their own pastor. Those who deliberately fail in this obligation commit a grave sin.” [CCC 2181]

Kathy Schiffer Blogs
Oscar Wergeland, “Service in a German Village Church,” ca. 1880

This Sunday, I’ll Be Going to Church. Will You Join Me?

“The Sunday Eucharist is the foundation and confirmation of all Christian practice. For this reason the faithful are obliged to participate in the Eucharist on days of obligation, unless excused for a serious reason (for example, illness, the care of infants) or dispensed by their own pastor. Those who deliberately fail in this obligation commit a grave sin.” [CCC 2181]

Kathy Schiffer Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up