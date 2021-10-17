Do You Want to Be in a Movie? This Eucharistic Miracles Film Is Looking for Extras

Oscar-winning director/writer Angelo Libutti is looking for 5,000 people to participate as extras in the filming of his new movie on Eucharistic miracles on Oct. 23 in Indians Hills, California. The scene will feature Jesus’ Multiplication of the Loaves and Fishes as detailed in John 6. Extras are also being sought for a second day of filming on Saturday, Nov. 6. Both shoots are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to purchase their own costumes inexpensively online; those with authentic costumes will be placed in the front of the crowd and may even be given lines to say. For additional information visit EucharisticMiraclesMovie.com and click on the “Sign up to be an Extra” tab. Extras will not be paid.

The live action film on Eucharistic miracles is the brainchild of Libutti in collaboration with Ray Grijalba, founder of the YouTube channel The Joy of the Faith. The pair was inspired to do the film by the witness of Italian teen Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006), beatified by Pope Francis. Carlo was documenting Eucharistic miracles from around the globe when he died of leukemia at age 15. The new film continues Carlo’s work. Its goal is to inspire devotion to the Holy Eucharist, particularly among unbelievers.

The documentary film includes live action portrayals of events related to the Eucharist, such as the John Chapter 6 scene, as well as interviews with a variety of prominent Catholics. Those interviewed include Carlo’s mother Antonietta Acutis, Cardinal Francis Arinze, Bishop Joseph Strickland, Father Donald Calloway, Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers and Scott Hahn.

Actor Robert Renzi (Saved, Luna’s Goodbye, Downcast) portrays Christ. The filmmakers hope to translate the film into 14 languages. Donors are being sought to underwrite the costs; visit the website for information about donating. Libutti notes that in addition to doctrinally accurate and devotional, he wants to use his talents to ensure that the film will be high quality and attract viewers. Grijalba serves as writer and interviewer.