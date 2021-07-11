Do Not Be Woefully Surprised at the Judgment, Intense Image of the Sacred Heart, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Do Not Be Woefully Surprised at the Judgment – Richard Maffeo at Catholic365 +1
Intense Image of the Sacred Heart & You – Action Item! – Fr. Z’s Blog +1
The Failure of Catholic Academia – Stephen Sammut, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
Still Single? How to Deal with the Social Pressures – Aleteia
Ravel’s “Bolero,” Mary Magdalene, & Evangelizing – Dennis Dillon at Catholic Stand
What All Fathers Can Learn from St. Joseph – Aleteia
The Vatican Trial: History is a Spiral – J.D. Flynn at The Pillar
Don’t Go to Heaven Alone – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
It’s Time to Reclaim Our Supernatural Vision – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange
His Power in Weakness – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
St. Monica & the Gift of Spiritual Maternity – Michele Chronister at Catholic Exchange
Serving God & Country: The Story of Army Chaplain Fr. Emil Kapaun – Lawrence P. Grayson at Our Sunday Visitor
The Powerful Faith & Intercession of St. Jude – Daniel Stewart at Catholic Exchange
St. Catherine of Alexandria – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration
The One Thing: Protecting the Sanctity of Life – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand
St. Sylvester Gozzolini – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration
