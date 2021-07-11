Do Not Be Woefully Surprised at the Judgment, Intense Image of the Sacred Heart, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Do Not Be Woefully Surprised at the Judgment – Richard Maffeo at Catholic365 +1

Intense Image of the Sacred Heart & You – Action Item! – Fr. Z’s Blog +1

The Failure of Catholic Academia – Stephen Sammut, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Still Single? How to Deal with the Social Pressures – Aleteia

Ravel’s “Bolero,” Mary Magdalene, & Evangelizing – Dennis Dillon at Catholic Stand

What All Fathers Can Learn from St. Joseph – Aleteia

The Vatican Trial: History is a Spiral – J.D. Flynn at The Pillar

Don’t Go to Heaven Alone – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

It’s Time to Reclaim Our Supernatural Vision – Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

His Power in Weakness – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

St. Monica & the Gift of Spiritual Maternity – Michele Chronister at Catholic Exchange

Serving God & Country: The Story of Army Chaplain Fr. Emil Kapaun – Lawrence P. Grayson at Our Sunday Visitor

The Powerful Faith & Intercession of St. Jude – Daniel Stewart at Catholic Exchange

St. Catherine of Alexandria – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration

The One Thing: Protecting the Sanctity of Life – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

St. Sylvester Gozzolini – Joseph Pio at Catholic Restoration