Demons Of Fatigue, How The Catholic Church Helped Me Come to Terms With My Homosexuality, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Demons of Fatigue – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism +1
How the Church Helped Me Come to Terms with My Homosexuality – T.J. Armendariz at Clarifying Catholicism +1
Faith, Freedom and America’s Founding Catholics – Andrew E. Harrod at MercatorNet
Art That Draws Us To God – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction
Proclaiming Christ from Mountaintops: The World’s Tallest Christ Statues – Peter Darcy at Catholic365
Day of Prayer for Those Who have Died in “Europe’s Largest Cemetery” – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia
Indwelling Trinity – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today
Liberty, License, Gratitude – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
Of Holy Communion, Kings and Privilege – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand
Cardinal Becciu, Associates, to be Tried for Financial Crimes – The Pillar
By Baptism the Laity are Members of the Priesthood – Laurika Nxumalo at Catholic Stand
Despite Rumors, T.L.M. Advances in the Archdiocese of San Francisco – Fr. Z’s Blog
The Lamp Christmas Ghost Story Contest – The Lamp Magazine
Is Tradition Rigid? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine
Opinion: Is Pope Francis a “Populist”? – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report
From Tallis to MacMillan, Sacred Music can Connect with the Non-religious – Suzi Digby at Catholic Herald
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging