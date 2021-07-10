Demons Of Fatigue, How The Catholic Church Helped Me Come to Terms With My Homosexuality, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Demons of Fatigue – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism +1

How the Church Helped Me Come to Terms with My Homosexuality – T.J. Armendariz at Clarifying Catholicism +1

Faith, Freedom and America’s Founding Catholics – Andrew E. Harrod at MercatorNet

Art That Draws Us To God – Dan Burke at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Proclaiming Christ from Mountaintops: The World’s Tallest Christ Statues – Peter Darcy at Catholic365

Day of Prayer for Those Who have Died in “Europe’s Largest Cemetery” – Kathleen N. Hattrup at Aleteia

Indwelling Trinity – Father Joseph Gill at Ignitum Today

Liberty, License, Gratitude – Robert Royal, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Of Holy Communion, Kings and Privilege – Anthony S. Layne at Catholic Stand

Cardinal Becciu, Associates, to be Tried for Financial Crimes – The Pillar

By Baptism the Laity are Members of the Priesthood – Laurika Nxumalo at Catholic Stand

Despite Rumors, T.L.M. Advances in the Archdiocese of San Francisco – Fr. Z’s Blog

The Lamp Christmas Ghost Story Contest – The Lamp Magazine

Is Tradition Rigid? – Eric Sammons at Crisis Magazine

Opinion: Is Pope Francis a “Populist”? – Russell Shaw at The Catholic World Report

From Tallis to MacMillan, Sacred Music can Connect with the Non-religious – Suzi Digby at Catholic Herald