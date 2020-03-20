Watch Today’s Mass from EWTN

During this time, especially during the Lenten season, we wanted to remind you that EWTN broadcasts the daily Mass live at 8 a.m. Eastern from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel on the EWTN campus in Irondale, Alabama. You can watch live on TV or online via streaming at ewtn.com/tv/watch-live.

You can also listen to the Mass live on the radio, SIRIUS/XM, or listen online at ewtn.com/radio/listen-live.

If you missed the live stream, you can get today's daily readings and homily at this link.

Click here to find EWTN on your local cable/satellite provider or click here to find our radio schedule.