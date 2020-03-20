Blogs | Mar. 20, 2020
Watch Today’s Mass from EWTN
EWTN broadcasts the daily Mass live at 8 a.m. Eastern from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel on the EWTN campus in Irondale, Alabama. You can watch live on TV or online via streaming at ewtn.com/tv/watch-live. The text of the readings is available here.
During this time, especially during the Lenten season, we wanted to remind you that EWTN broadcasts the daily Mass live at 8 a.m. Eastern from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel on the EWTN campus in Irondale, Alabama. You can watch live on TV or online via streaming at ewtn.com/tv/watch-live.
You can also listen to the Mass live on the radio, SIRIUS/XM, or listen online at ewtn.com/radio/listen-live.
If you missed the live stream, you can get today's daily readings and homily at this link.
Click here to find EWTN on your local cable/satellite provider or click here to find our radio schedule.
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.