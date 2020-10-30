Support the register

Covid-19, Filling Empty Churches, And The Eucharist; My Conversion Story; And More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Covid-19, Filling Empty Churches, & The Eucharist – Howard Kainz, Ph.D., at Catholic Stand +1

“To Whom Shall I Go?”: My Conversion Story – Douglas Beaumont at The Coming Home Network International International +1

Who is the Thief? Exploring One of Jesus’ More Provocative Images – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

What Are You Doing, God? – Liza A. at Ignitum Today

The ‘Days of Rage’ Are Upon Us – Donald DeMarco at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Satan’s Minions – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

The Christian Ethic Civilizes a Cruel & Divided World – Paul A. Escott at Catholic Stand

The Purpose of ‘Fratelli Tutti’ – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Some People Did See It Coming – Chilton Williamson, Jr., at The Catholic World Report

Online Resources: Editions of Two Ancient Manuscripts of the Roman Mass – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Theology of Superman: Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman, & Justice League – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

Choosing All (The Little Flower) – Jim Anderson at Catholic Answers Magazine

Because of Our Fathers: A Conversation with Tyler Rowley – Joseph Sciambra at Sons of St. Joseph

No One can be at the Same Time a Good Catholic & a True Socialist ~ Pius XI – Gloria Romanorum

A Bishop’s Variation on the ‘Seamless Garment’ Theme – Philip F. Lawler at Catholic Culture

