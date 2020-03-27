What you need to know:

  • The event is scheduled to take place today at 1 p.m. Eastern time (noon Central, 11 a.m. Mountain, 10 a.m. Pacific).
  • The Pope announced this special “Urbi et Orbi” after his March 22 Angelus address.
  • A large crucifix, venerated for centuries by Romans for its miraculous role in ending a 1522 plague, has been moved to St. Peter’s Square.
  • A plenary indulgence is granted to the faithful who “devoutly receive a blessing imparted ... by the Supreme Pontiff to Rome and the World (Urbi et Orbi) ... even if, because of reasonable circumstances, they are unable to be present physically at the sacred rite, provided that they follow it devoutly as it is broadcast live by television or radio.”
  • To receive this plenary indulgence it is necessary to fulfill the usual conditions (sacramental confession, Eucharistic communion and prayer according to the Holy Father’s intentions) within about 20 days (under normal conditions) or “as soon as possible” given the current circumstances.