Blogs | Mar. 14, 2020
Coronavirus Update: What Every Catholic Needs to Know
This list, based on Register coverage of the historic COVID-19 pandemic, will be updated frequently.
Prayer
- March 12: Pope Francis Asks for Mary's Protection of Rome Against Coronavirus (Hannah Brockhaus/CNA)
- March 11: Cardinal Turkson's Message During Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Prayer is Our strength’ (Hannah Brockhaus/CNA)
- March 11: Prayer is Our First Line of Defense Against Coronavirus (Joseph Pronechen)
- March 5: Pray This Novena for Protection Against Coronavirus (Shaun McAfee)
Don’t Be Afraid!
- March 15: Are You Anxious? Do You Worry? The Divine Mercy Message is For You (Gary Zimak)
- March 14: Be Catholic, Totally Catholic, and Be Not Afraid (Sherry Antonetti)
- March 13: Coronavirus: The Peace of God Will Guard Your Hearts and Minds (Pat Cross)
- March 5: French Bishop: Fear the ‘Epidemic of Fear’ More Than Coronavirus (CNA)
Practical Advice for Catholics
- March 13: Do We Have Mass? Coronavirus Closures and Dispensations in US Dioceses (CNA)
- March 13: Help Flatten the COVID-19 Curve with Faith and Reason (Stacy Trasancos)
- March 11: Coronavirus is a Reminder to Keep Holy Water in Your Home (Marge Fenelon)
- March 10: Infectious Disease Expert (and Deacon) Offers Coronavirus Tips (Alyssa Murphy)
- March 10: If You Can’t Receive Communion, Make a Spiritual Communion (Patti Armstrong)
- March 9: Reception-of-Communion Question Comes Into Play With Spread of Coronavirus (Edward Pentin)
- March 4: Doctor: Keep Calm and Take Practical, Prayerful Action Amid Coronavirus (Peter Jesserer Smith)
Remember the Poor and Lonely
- March 13: US Catholics Respond to Coronavirus With Prayer and Outreach to the Vulnerable (Lauretta Brown)
- March 13: Coronavirus Quarantine: How Catholics In Italy Are Helping the Poor (Hannah Brockhaus/CNA)
- March 12: Pope Francis: Do Not Forget the Poor During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Courtney Mares/CNA)
- March 12: Little Sisters of the Poor Ramping Up Protections for Elderly Over Coronavirus (Christine Rousselle/CNA)
- March 10: Pope Urges Priests: Bring Eucharist to Sick During Italy Coronavirus Quarantine (Hannah Brockhaus/CNA)
Pope Francis
- March 14: Pope Francis Prays for Families Stuck at Home During Coronavirus Pandemic (Hannah Brockhaus/CNA)
- March 13: Pope Francis Prays for Pastors: ‘Drastic Measures Are Not Always Good’ (Hannah Brockhaus/CNA)
- March 9: Pope Francis Livestreams Morning Mass This Week (Hannah Brockhaus/CNA)
- March 8: Pope Francis Via Livestreamed Angelus: Be Strong in Faith Amid Coronavirus Trial (Courtney Mares/CNA)
- March 8: Pope Francis Will Lead Sunday Angelus Via Video Over Coronavirus Fears (CNA)
- March 3: Italian Media: Pope Francis Does Not Have Coronavirus (Hannah Brockhaus/CNA)
- Jan. 26: Pope Francis Prays for Coronavirus Victims in China (Courtney Mares/CNA)
United States
- March 14: President Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic (CNA)
- March 13: Portland Archdiocese Will Not Cancel Masses, Despite Ban on Large Gatherings (CNA)
- March 13: Archdiocese of Washington ‘Directs’ National Shrine to Suspend Public Mass (CNA)
- March 13: US Bishops Urge Prayer, Action Over Coronavirus: ‘God Does Not Abandon Us’ (CNA)
- March 12: Places of Worship Caught in New Rochelle Coronavirus ‘Containment Area’ (Jonah McKeown/CNA)
- March 12: Seattle Archdiocese Suspends All Public Masses Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (CNA)
- March 12: In Seattle, Public Masses Suspended, But Prayer and Ministry Continue (CNA)
- March 9: Canceling Public Masses in Rome is Not the Answer to Coronavirus (Msgr. Charles Pope)
- March 9: Fordham University Suspends Campus Classes Over Coronavirus (CNA)
- March 5: Portland Archdiocese: Coronavirus or no, Communion Can Be Received on the Tongue (CNA)
Italy, Rome, Vatican
- March 14: Coronavirus Latest from Rome (Edward Pentin)
- March 13: Churches in Rome Can Reopen for Prayer Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Courtney Mares/CNA)
- March 12: Vatican Offices To Remain Open Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Hannah Brockhaus/CNA)
- March 11: Pope Francis Offers Mass for Prisoners After Italian Prison Riots (Courtney Mares/CNA)
- March 11: Pontifical Academy of Life Assembly Attendee Tests Positive for Coronavirus (Courtney Mares/CNA)
- March 10: Photos: Surreal Scenes From Rome’s Coronavirus Lockdown (Edward Pentin)
- March 10: Italian Police Close St. Peter's Square to Public (Courtney Mares and Hannah Brockhaus/CNA)
- March 9: Diocese of Rome Cancels All Public Masses, Announces Day of Fasting, Prayer (Courtney Mares/CNA)
- March 6: Vatican City Confirms First Case of Coronavirus (Courtney Mares/CNA)
- March 5: ‘Uncharted Territory’ for Church as Vatican, Italian Bishops Respond to Coronavirus (Edward Pentin)
- March 4: As Coronavirus Deaths in Italy Surpass 100, Pontifical Universities Close (Courtney Mares/CNA)
- March 2: Pope Francis’ Global Economic Summit Postponed Due to Coronavirus (Courtney Mares/CNA)
- March 1: Northern Italy Grapples With Rapidly Expanding Coronavirus Outbreak (Sabrina Arena Ferrisi)
- Feb. 27: Vatican City Implements Health Measures Over Coronavirus (Courtney Mares/CNA)
- Feb. 24: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Dioceses in Northern Italy Suspend Mass (Hannah Brockhaus/CNA)
World
- March 12: Pilgrimages Canceled as New Israeli Quarantine Comes Into Effect (Christine Rousselle/CNA)
- March 10: Polish Archbishop: Not Praying in Churches During Outbreak ‘Unthinkable’ (CNA)
- March 9: West Bank’s Holy Sites Under Quarantine for 30 Days (Michele Chabin)
- March 2: French Priest Hospitalized with Coronavirus (Courtney Mares/CNA)
- Feb. 19: Elderly Chinese Bishop Recovers from Coronavirus (CNA)
- Feb. 19: Bishops and Aid Agencies Praise Coronavirus Response (CNA)
- Feb. 18: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Catholics Provide Pastoral, Physical Aid (CNA)
- Feb. 17: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Hong Kong and Singapore Cancel Public Masses (CNA)
- Feb. 6: Coronavirus Creates New Problems for China’s Persecuted Religious Minorities (Amy Smith)
- Feb. 1: Chinese Churches Closed in Response to Coronavirus (CNA)
Audio
- March 13: Alan Holdren on Health and Public Mass (Church Alive)
- March 9: Interview with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Paul Carson (Doctor, Doctor)
- March 7: Coronavirus, Abortion Case, Emily Stimpson Chapman (Register Radio)
- Feb. 8: Buffalo Seminary, Coronavirus, Super Bowl (Register Radio)
Other Links
- March 13: USCCB President’s Reflection and Prayer During Coronavirus (USCCB)
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.