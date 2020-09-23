Charismatic Catholic Parishes Have Lots Of Vocations, Newly Built Charlotte Seminary Pics, And More!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Charismatic Catholic Parishes Produce an Over-Abundance of Vocations – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1
Pictures of the Newly-Built St Joseph’s Seminary in Charlotte, North Carolina – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement +1
Tintern Abbey Might be Some of the Most Beautiful Ruins You can Visit – John Burger at Aleteia
The Secret of Life: Doing the Will of God – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand
The Milanese Altar – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
Poem of the Day: “Love” by George Herbert – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College
U.S. Catholics Pen Open Letter About Systemic Racism – Briana Huddleston at Catholic Stand
How can I Keep from Hating? – Will Deatherage at Clarifying Catholicism
A Tale of Two Religious: Sister Diedre & Father Dan – Fr. Matthew C. MacDonald at Crisis Magazine
The Month of the Rosary is Coming: Make the Most of it with This Book – Jason Craig at ThCM
The Frequency Problem in Liturgical Translations – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
Why Intention Is Not Everything – Nicholas Senz at The Catholic World Report
Can Salvation Be Lost? – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine
How Does Idealism Negatively Affect Marriage? – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission
Not All is Dark in the Church, Tradition is Flooding Back! – Fr. Z’s Blog
He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands: Myth of the Flat Earth – Jean Elizabeth Seah at Ignitum Today
I’m Not a Catholic, but I’d have Liked to Live in Catholic England – Ronald Hutton at Catholic Herald
