Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Charismatic Catholic Parishes Have Lots Of Vocations, Newly Built Charlotte Seminary Pics, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Charismatic Catholic Parishes Produce an Over-Abundance of Vocations – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

Pictures of the Newly-Built St Joseph’s Seminary in Charlotte, North Carolina – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement +1

Tintern Abbey Might be Some of the Most Beautiful Ruins You can Visit – John Burger at Aleteia

The Secret of Life: Doing the Will of God – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

The Milanese Altar – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Poem of the Day: “Love” by George Herbert – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

U.S. Catholics Pen Open Letter About Systemic Racism – Briana Huddleston at Catholic Stand

How can I Keep from Hating? – Will Deatherage at Clarifying Catholicism

A Tale of Two Religious: Sister Diedre & Father Dan – Fr. Matthew C. MacDonald at Crisis Magazine

The Month of the Rosary is Coming: Make the Most of it with This Book – Jason Craig at ThCM

The Frequency Problem in Liturgical Translations – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Why Intention Is Not Everything – Nicholas Senz at The Catholic World Report

Can Salvation Be Lost? – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine

How Does Idealism Negatively Affect Marriage? – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

Not All is Dark in the Church, Tradition is Flooding Back! – Fr. Z’s Blog

He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands: Myth of the Flat Earth – Jean Elizabeth Seah at Ignitum Today

I’m Not a Catholic, but I’d have Liked to Live in Catholic England – Ronald Hutton at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up