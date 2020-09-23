Charismatic Catholic Parishes Have Lots Of Vocations, Newly Built Charlotte Seminary Pics, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Charismatic Catholic Parishes Produce an Over-Abundance of Vocations – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

Pictures of the Newly-Built St Joseph’s Seminary in Charlotte, North Carolina – David Clayton at New Liturgical Movement +1

Tintern Abbey Might be Some of the Most Beautiful Ruins You can Visit – John Burger at Aleteia

The Secret of Life: Doing the Will of God – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

The Milanese Altar – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Poem of the Day: “Love” by George Herbert – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Jasper via Magdalen College

U.S. Catholics Pen Open Letter About Systemic Racism – Briana Huddleston at Catholic Stand

How can I Keep from Hating? – Will Deatherage at Clarifying Catholicism

A Tale of Two Religious: Sister Diedre & Father Dan – Fr. Matthew C. MacDonald at Crisis Magazine

The Month of the Rosary is Coming: Make the Most of it with This Book – Jason Craig at ThCM

The Frequency Problem in Liturgical Translations – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Why Intention Is Not Everything – Nicholas Senz at The Catholic World Report

Can Salvation Be Lost? – Jimmy Akin at Catholic Answers Magazine

How Does Idealism Negatively Affect Marriage? – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

Not All is Dark in the Church, Tradition is Flooding Back! – Fr. Z’s Blog

He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands: Myth of the Flat Earth – Jean Elizabeth Seah at Ignitum Today

I’m Not a Catholic, but I’d have Liked to Live in Catholic England – Ronald Hutton at Catholic Herald