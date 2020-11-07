Support the register

“Changing The Sabbath” and The Antichrist, Be Not Afraid Catholic Families, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

“Changing the Sabbath” & the Antichrist – Jimmy Akin at JimmyAkin.com +1

Catholic Families, Be Not Afraid – Alicia Connolly-Lohr at Catholic Stand +1

Phat Diem Cathedral in Vietnam: Beautiful Catholic Inculturation – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Roman Basilica of St. Anastasia Now Belongs to the Syro-Malabars! – John Burger at Aleteia

Red Hats. . . Black History – Because He Can, The Pope Packs His “Senate” – Rocco Palmo at Whispers in the Loggia

Demons of Discord – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Recommendations for Picking Catholic Charities to Support – Brice Sokolowski at CatholicFundraiser.net

New Book Reveals The Power Of Intercessory Prayer – Claire Dwyer at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Fashion Principals 101 & Style Theory: Contrast (Catholic Fashion Blog) – Meghan Ashley Styling

ESPN Journalist Responds to Detractors after Pregnancy Shaming: I’m Making a Human Life! – Nancy Flanders at Live Action News

The Church’s Islam Problem – William Kilpatrick at Crisis Magazine

The Little Pilgrimage of Our Lady – Betty Parquette at Catholic Stand

Cuban Priests Blast, Communism, Cuba’s Bishops & Indirectly the Vatican – Babalú

Saints as Role Models – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

Leeds’s Legendary Manager: A Passionate Catholic They Call ‘El Loco’ – Michael Duggan at Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

