Carpenters Show Medieval Skills To Fix Notre Dame, John The Baptist Voices Will Be Silenced, and More!

Notre Dame Cathedral of Paris
Notre Dame Cathedral of Paris (photo: Leif Linding / Pixabay)
Carpenters Show Medieval Techniques for Building Notre Dame’s New Roof – John Burger at Aleteia +1

“John the Baptist-like” Voices Will, Predictably, be Attacked – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

Communist China Rewriting The Bible: Jesus Actually “Killed” Woman Taken in Adultery – Massimo Introvigne at Bitter Winter

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

The Catholic Baby Book All Parents Will Love – Genevieve Perkins at Catholic Link

Why Confess Sins to a Priest? The Biblical Evidence for the Sacrament of Reconciliation – ChurchPOP

The See of Peter in a Dark & Troubled Age – Timothy D. Lusch at The Catholic World Report

The Death & Resurrection of Sacramental Signs – Christopher Carstens at Adoremus

St. Giuseppe: One Unshakeable Science – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand

The Coming Pandemonium – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Conjugal Rights: Defined & Applied – Rachel Gehring at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Lambeth, 90 Years Later – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Let Mary Be Your Mother – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

A Glimpse of St. Thomas Becket’s Elusive Intellectual World – Francis Young at Catholic Herald

Self-Sacrifice – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

Learning the Mathematics of the Kingdom is Important for Salvation – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission

