Carpenters Show Medieval Skills To Fix Notre Dame, John The Baptist Voices Will Be Silenced, and More!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Carpenters Show Medieval Techniques for Building Notre Dame’s New Roof – John Burger at Aleteia +1
“John the Baptist-like” Voices Will, Predictably, be Attacked – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1
Communist China Rewriting The Bible: Jesus Actually “Killed” Woman Taken in Adultery – Massimo Introvigne at Bitter Winter
The Catholic Baby Book All Parents Will Love – Genevieve Perkins at Catholic Link
Why Confess Sins to a Priest? The Biblical Evidence for the Sacrament of Reconciliation – ChurchPOP
The See of Peter in a Dark & Troubled Age – Timothy D. Lusch at The Catholic World Report
The Death & Resurrection of Sacramental Signs – Christopher Carstens at Adoremus
St. Giuseppe: One Unshakeable Science – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand
The Coming Pandemonium – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine
Conjugal Rights: Defined & Applied – Rachel Gehring at Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Lambeth, 90 Years Later – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing
Let Mary Be Your Mother – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand
A Glimpse of St. Thomas Becket’s Elusive Intellectual World – Francis Young at Catholic Herald
Self-Sacrifice – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today
Learning the Mathematics of the Kingdom is Important for Salvation – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission
