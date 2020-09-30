Carpenters Show Medieval Skills To Fix Notre Dame, John The Baptist Voices Will Be Silenced, and More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Carpenters Show Medieval Techniques for Building Notre Dame’s New Roof – John Burger at Aleteia +1

“John the Baptist-like” Voices Will, Predictably, be Attacked – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man +1

Communist China Rewriting The Bible: Jesus Actually “Killed” Woman Taken in Adultery – Massimo Introvigne at Bitter Winter

The Catholic Baby Book All Parents Will Love – Genevieve Perkins at Catholic Link

Why Confess Sins to a Priest? The Biblical Evidence for the Sacrament of Reconciliation – ChurchPOP

The See of Peter in a Dark & Troubled Age – Timothy D. Lusch at The Catholic World Report

The Death & Resurrection of Sacramental Signs – Christopher Carstens at Adoremus

St. Giuseppe: One Unshakeable Science – Janet Meyer at Catholic Stand

The Coming Pandemonium – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Conjugal Rights: Defined & Applied – Rachel Gehring at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Lambeth, 90 Years Later – Michael Pakaluk at The Catholic Thing

Let Mary Be Your Mother – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

A Glimpse of St. Thomas Becket’s Elusive Intellectual World – Francis Young at Catholic Herald

Self-Sacrifice – Fr. Gerald Musa at Ignitum Today

Learning the Mathematics of the Kingdom is Important for Salvation – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Community in Mission