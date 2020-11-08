Support the register

Cardinal Pell’s Vatican Rehabilitation, Ancient Ruins Found Where Jesus Founded Church, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

(photo: Matthew Rarey / CNA)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Cardinal Pell’s Vatican Rehabilitation – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1

Ancient Ruins Discovered Where Jesus Founded the Church on Peter – uCatholic +1

Before & After (& Before): Santa Maria in Cosmedin – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

The Last Victorian – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

Jim Caviezel & Eduardo Verástegui In a New Film about Child Trafficking – Iwona Flisikowska at Aleteia

A 21st Century Christian: Chess Player, Samurai, & Doctor – Cesar R. Falcon at Catholic Stand

Reasons to Remain in the Church – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange

Science Always Points To God – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Embryonic Stem Cell Research Underperforms in California – Fr. Matthew Schneider at Through Catholic Lenses

A Family Guide to Spiritual Warfare – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand

The 150th Anniversary of Vatican I & the Church Today – Peter D. Beaulieu at The Catholic World Report

Christus Vincit: Music for the Feast of Christ the King – Thomas Neal at Liturgical Arts Journal

As Carlo Acutis is Beatified, How is the Internet Changing the Church? – Thomas Caddick at Catholic Herald

From Abortionist to Pro-life Activist: Dr. Beverly McMillan Story – Katherine Ranck at Live Action News

Bishop Stock of Leeds Calls on Government to Drop Proposed Ban on Public Worship – Catholic Herald

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

