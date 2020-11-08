Cardinal Pell’s Vatican Rehabilitation, Ancient Ruins Found Where Jesus Founded Church, And More!
Cardinal Pell’s Vatican Rehabilitation – Fr. Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders +1
Ancient Ruins Discovered Where Jesus Founded the Church on Peter – uCatholic +1
Before & After (& Before): Santa Maria in Cosmedin – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
The Last Victorian – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine
Jim Caviezel & Eduardo Verástegui In a New Film about Child Trafficking – Iwona Flisikowska at Aleteia
A 21st Century Christian: Chess Player, Samurai, & Doctor – Cesar R. Falcon at Catholic Stand
Reasons to Remain in the Church – Donald DeMarco, Ph.D., at Catholic Exchange
Science Always Points To God – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
Embryonic Stem Cell Research Underperforms in California – Fr. Matthew Schneider at Through Catholic Lenses
A Family Guide to Spiritual Warfare – Pete Socks at Catholic Stand
The 150th Anniversary of Vatican I & the Church Today – Peter D. Beaulieu at The Catholic World Report
Christus Vincit: Music for the Feast of Christ the King – Thomas Neal at Liturgical Arts Journal
As Carlo Acutis is Beatified, How is the Internet Changing the Church? – Thomas Caddick at Catholic Herald
From Abortionist to Pro-life Activist: Dr. Beverly McMillan Story – Katherine Ranck at Live Action News
Bishop Stock of Leeds Calls on Government to Drop Proposed Ban on Public Worship – Catholic Herald
