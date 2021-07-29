Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Cardinal Burke’s Masterful Statement, Mass of the Ages Documentary Offers Stunning Glimpse, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Liturgical Book Photo
Liturgical Book Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by AliceKeyStudio from Pixabay)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Cardinal Burke’s Masterful Statement on the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes – Raymond Cardinal Burke's Blog +1

Mass of the Ages Documentary Offers Stunning Glimpse into the Old Rite – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today +1

Know Thyself – David Torkington at Catholic Stand

First Issue of Sophia Press’ Benedictus (August 2021) Now Available – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

BBQ Etiquette for the Catholic Gentleman – Jesús Miguel García at The Catholic Gentleman

The Passion of Father Jacques Hamel – Samuel Gregg, D.Phil., at The Catholic World Report

Two Contemporary Hand-Illuminated Liturgical Books from the English Benedictines – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

A True Definition of Transhumanism – Part II – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand

The Good, the Bad and the Clerical of the Monsignor Burrill Scandal – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings

What an Ongoing Mess and No End in Sight — Regarding Monsignor Burrill Scandal – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Monsignor Burrill’s Resignation from the USCCB – Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners

The Motu Proprio: An Opportunity? – Father Hugh Somerville Knapman, O.S.B., at One Foot in the Cloister

The Pugin Pontificate: Yeah! Bring Back The Sarum Rite!; Regarding the Traditional Latin Mass – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Wonders of Canon 87 – Fr. Z’s Blog 

Pope Sends Discouraging Message – Charles Lewis at The Toronto Catholic Register

Pope Francis’s Scarlet Letter – Edward Feser, Ph.D.

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up