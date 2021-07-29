Cardinal Burke’s Masterful Statement, Mass of the Ages Documentary Offers Stunning Glimpse, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Cardinal Burke’s Masterful Statement on the Motu Proprio Traditionis Custodes – Raymond Cardinal Burke's Blog +1
Mass of the Ages Documentary Offers Stunning Glimpse into the Old Rite – Carrie Kline at Ignitum Today +1
Know Thyself – David Torkington at Catholic Stand
First Issue of Sophia Press’ Benedictus (August 2021) Now Available – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
BBQ Etiquette for the Catholic Gentleman – Jesús Miguel García at The Catholic Gentleman
The Passion of Father Jacques Hamel – Samuel Gregg, D.Phil., at The Catholic World Report
Two Contemporary Hand-Illuminated Liturgical Books from the English Benedictines – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
A True Definition of Transhumanism – Part II – Steve Smith at Catholic Stand
The Good, the Bad and the Clerical of the Monsignor Burrill Scandal – Dale Price at Dyspeptic Mutterings
What an Ongoing Mess and No End in Sight — Regarding Monsignor Burrill Scandal – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Monsignor Burrill’s Resignation from the USCCB – Jennifer Fitz at Sticking the Corners
The Motu Proprio: An Opportunity? – Father Hugh Somerville Knapman, O.S.B., at One Foot in the Cloister
The Pugin Pontificate: Yeah! Bring Back The Sarum Rite!; Regarding the Traditional Latin Mass – Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
The Wonders of Canon 87 – Fr. Z’s Blog
Pope Sends Discouraging Message – Charles Lewis at The Toronto Catholic Register
Pope Francis’s Scarlet Letter – Edward Feser, Ph.D.
