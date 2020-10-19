Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Can Our Loved Ones Send Us Messages From Heaven, The Liturgical Movement In New York, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Sky
Sky (photo: Shutterstock/OSV)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Can Our Departed Loved Ones Send Us Messages from Heaven? – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1

The Liturgical Movement in New York: Two Altars – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Excerpt from Theology of Home II – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., & Noelle Mering at Off the Cuff

The Exorcist is a Catholic Movie of Demonic Possession – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

The Tyranny of the Tolerant, the Driving Force of Modern-Day Abuse – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Being Misjudged – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

St. Denis Had His Head Chopped Off, Picked It Up, & Continued Preaching – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

When Peter Has Fallen – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Minority Genocide – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Insensitive Exorcists – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Was Newest Doctor of the Church a Heretic? St. Gregory of Narek – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

More Jesuit Antics: Adoration of the Stanley Cup – Fr. Z’s Blog

Dear San Diego Catholics (& Others). . . – One Mad Mom

More on Fratelli Tutti: Who Wrote the English Version – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Assault on Religious Liberty – Clarifying Catholicism

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up