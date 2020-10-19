Can Our Loved Ones Send Us Messages From Heaven, The Liturgical Movement In New York, And More!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Can Our Departed Loved Ones Send Us Messages from Heaven? – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1
The Liturgical Movement in New York: Two Altars – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1
Excerpt from Theology of Home II – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., & Noelle Mering at Off the Cuff
The Exorcist is a Catholic Movie of Demonic Possession – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand
The Tyranny of the Tolerant, the Driving Force of Modern-Day Abuse – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man
Being Misjudged – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today
St. Denis Had His Head Chopped Off, Picked It Up, & Continued Preaching – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
When Peter Has Fallen – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
Minority Genocide – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand
Insensitive Exorcists – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism
Was Newest Doctor of the Church a Heretic? St. Gregory of Narek – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture
More Jesuit Antics: Adoration of the Stanley Cup – Fr. Z’s Blog
Dear San Diego Catholics (& Others). . . – One Mad Mom
More on Fratelli Tutti: Who Wrote the English Version – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
The Assault on Religious Liberty – Clarifying Catholicism
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging