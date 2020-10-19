Can Our Loved Ones Send Us Messages From Heaven, The Liturgical Movement In New York, And More!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Can Our Departed Loved Ones Send Us Messages from Heaven? – Msgr. Charles E. Pope at Our Sunday Visitor +1

The Liturgical Movement in New York: Two Altars – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal +1

Excerpt from Theology of Home II – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., & Noelle Mering at Off the Cuff

The Exorcist is a Catholic Movie of Demonic Possession – J.P. Nunez at Catholic Stand

The Tyranny of the Tolerant, the Driving Force of Modern-Day Abuse – Fr. Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man

Being Misjudged – Fr. Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

St. Denis Had His Head Chopped Off, Picked It Up, & Continued Preaching – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Want More Great News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

When Peter Has Fallen – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

Minority Genocide – Guy McClung, Ph.D., J.D., at Catholic Stand

Insensitive Exorcists – Msgr. Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Exorcism

Was Newest Doctor of the Church a Heretic? St. Gregory of Narek – L. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Building Catholic Culture

More Jesuit Antics: Adoration of the Stanley Cup – Fr. Z’s Blog

Dear San Diego Catholics (& Others). . . – One Mad Mom

More on Fratelli Tutti: Who Wrote the English Version – Fr. John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

The Assault on Religious Liberty – Clarifying Catholicism